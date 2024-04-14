Toronto protesters cheer as Iran fires drones at Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists cheered Iran for launching suicide drones at Israel during a Saturday march in Toronto, according to video by lawyer Carmya Sa'd.

Protesters react to breaking news of Iran launching drones at Israel in retaliatory attack for a strike which killed a top Iranian commander.#cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/VZHyTcmuZi — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 13, 2024

During the Eid Unity March in downtown Toronto, a protest leader interrupted the demonstration to announce that "The Islamic republic of Iran has just sent tens of drones towards Israel!"

The crowd erupted in celebration, and the protest leader led them in shouts of "Allahu Akbar!"

"This has come as a direct response to the bombing of Israel to Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Israel has bombed multiple countries," said the protest leader.

Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said that the display showed that "It was never about a ceasefire." People carry a Palestinian flag during a rally in front of City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo)

"Support for terror against western democracy spilled into the streets of our country 6 months ago and governments across Canada did nothing," said Lantsman.

Jewish organizations respond to celebrations

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on social media that the responses to the Iranian attack was "sickening, but not surprising."

"A regime oppressive of women, LGBTQ, minorities, that spreads terror across the MidEast & the world, is heroic when their targets are Jewish people," remarked CIJA.

Protesters could be seen in videos posted by pro-Palestinian groups dressed in military fatigues, wearing bandoliers for smoke grenades, and one protesters was wearing a black combat vest.

"There is only one solution, Intifada revolution," said protesters in a Pal.esign Instagram story.

Ottawa 4 Palestine posted an Instagram story on Saturday in which activists chanted "Intifada, Intifada, long live the Intifada."

Protesters praised the "resistance" as legitimate in several videos, and called out "from the river to the seas, Palestine is almost free."

"From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab," demonstrators said in one Arabic chant.

In a Pal.esign video, protesters held the canadian flag upside down, and warned that they would shut down the whole "system" if they didn't get what they wanted.

The Eid March was a demonstrations organized by several pro-Palestinian organizations from across Canada, including Ottawa 4 Palestine and Montreal for Palestine.

"Our people in Gaza are not able to celebrate Eid this year as usual - due to the ongoing genocide and constant bombardment," Ottawa 4 Palestine said on Instagram on Thursday. "We have officially entered the 7th month of this genocide, it is imperative that we show the people of Gaza we stand side by side with them and won’t be celebrating like normal this year either."