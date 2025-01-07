Candace Owens goes off on the 'Babylonian Talmudic Bee'

Controversial internet personality Candace Owens aimed the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee on her podcast Monday - labeling the site as “The Zionist Bee” and the “Babylonian Talmudic Bee.”

Owens, after announcing her pregnancy, claimed that the Bee made jokes favorable to Elon Musk but complained the site made a satirical article referencing her and the repeated accusations of antisemitism made against her in an article headlined ‘Candace Owens Horrified To Learn Christmas Was Started By Birth Of A Jew.’

“It’s just very obvious they are worshipping Israel,” Owens said of the site. “That they base their jokes on people who don’t worship Israel and Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.”

Owens was named the 2024 ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by the non-profit StopAntisemitism.

She claimed that Bee’s stance on her changed once she left the Daily Wire - listing previous headlines like the ‘Daily Wire Quietly Cancels Their Upcoming Little Mermaid Remake Starring Candace Owens’ as examples in the shift in coverage. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens speaks during an event held by national conservative political movement 'Turning Point', in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., June, 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

“The jokes are just blatantly obvious that they don’t like me," Owens complained, noting newer Bee headlines which poked fun at her antisemitic content.

Feuding with Seth Dillon

Sharing a screenshot of Bee CEO Seth Dillon confirming “Yes. The joke is Candace is obsessed with Jews,” Owens questioned why the jokes only began in July when Dillon claimed Owens’ obsession has “been true for a long time.”

Owens said she used to have a strong relationship with Dillon, her husband did business with him and they supported him through a difficult time.

Explaining that last year had been a “difficult time” for her and her family, Owens complained “I looked onto my Twitter feed and Seth Dillon, this guy I went out on a limb for, is just instantly jumping in over ‘Christ is King’ thing…spinning it as antisemitism…”

She claimed that Dillon made posts because he was “mad at white people” and saw himself as “Racially Jewish.” She added that he was “angry” because she was “not serving the state of Israel.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Owens added that Dillon’s “silence would have been appreciated.”

Referencing her ongoing battles against Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Owens complained Dillon never wrote jokes about how the Jews were “obsessed with her.”

Owens disputed the claims that she was obsessed with Jews, noting that the Bee didn’t accuse her of obsession when she focused her energies on criticizing the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Revealing a text she claims to have sent to Dillon, Owens wrote that Dillon’s “reaction” to her Israel criticism was “Jewish supremacy.”

“It’s almost as if you are a massive hypocrite who thinks Israel can’t be critiqued because Jews live there,” Owens alleges she wrote.

Owens’ antisemitism

While Owens claimed much of the criticism leveraged against her was because of her criticism of Israel, on a number of occasions she has directed her attention to well-regarded Jewish figures - including the Chabad-Lubavitch Rebbe.

In September, Owens claimed Rebbe Schneerson, who died in 1994, “preached Jewish supremacism, the hatred of all non-Jews.”

Her accusations were disputed by Chabad’s official X account, which stressed “The Rebbe saw the importance of each individual, no matter how ordinary they might seem The Rebbe dedicated hours daily to personally responding to letters from people worldwide.”

After an interview with Kanye West, YouTube suspended her account in September. Owens said that her interview with West was removed as “hate speech” following it being “mass reported by Zionists.”

Owens shared a screenshotted message from YouTube, revealing YouTube made the decision to remove the video as it “claims that Jewish people control the media.”

In July she was also accused of minimizing the Holocaust after referring to the medical experiments on Jewish twins performed by Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele during the Holocaust as “bizarre propaganda."

Owens questioned the authenticity of some accounts of Nazi experiments, describing them as “absurd” and a “tremendous waste of time and supplies.”