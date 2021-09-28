The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Massive Anonymous hack of right-wing sites exposes antisemites

Some 110,00 Epik users' full names, addresses, credit card numbers and unencrypted passwords were leaked through Anonymous' massive hack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 16:19
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest against the BBC outside their studios in central London (photo credit: REUTERS)
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest against the BBC outside their studios in central London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A massive hacking operation on web-hosting company Epik, carried out by hacktivist group Anonymous, released the data of 110,000 people including Nazis and far-right extremists, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Epik, the Washington-based domain registrar, is significantly popular with right-wing extremists and hosts sites such as the Texas GOP website and several anti-abortion sites such as Texas Right to Life and a site where Texas residents can anonymously "snitch" on abortions, according to independent journalist Steven Monacelli who broke the news of the hack earlier in September.
Some 110,00 Epik users' full names, addresses, credit card numbers, and unencrypted passwords were leaked through Anonymous' massive hack.
One of the users whose data was leaked was Joshua Alayon, a former real estate agent in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Anonymous' hack exposed Alayon as an antisemitic holocaust denier who once paid for domains such as christiansagainstisrael.com and theholocaustisfake.com. Following the hack, his employers fired him, as reported by real estate news site Inman.
"We don't want to be involved with anyone with thoughts or motives like that," Rick Rapp, the owner of the brokerage who employed Alayon, told TWP.
RALLYING IN support of US president Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on January 6. (credit: TERRAY SYLVESTER/REUTERS)RALLYING IN support of US president Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on January 6. (credit: TERRAY SYLVESTER/REUTERS)
In addition, one of the domains hacked was Patriots.win, a pro-Trump message board that was created to replace TheDonald, a Reddit.com forum shut down following the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
Co-founder of Anonymous and security researcher Aubrey "Kirtaner" Cottle told TWP the hack was motivated by their frustration over Epik hosting many far-right extremists' websites in the name of "free speech."
"Everyone is tired of hate,” Cottle said. "These far-right players, they play dirty. Nothing is out of bounds for them," she told TWP.
In response, an Epik spokesperson told TWP that they "do not endorse or condone any one particular ideology and we feel uncomfortable with calls to censor those who use our services."
The spokesperson also added that the hack was an "egregious violation against our users."


Tags holocaust denial right wing antisemitism hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by