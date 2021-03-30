Party in Kentucky compares vaccination passports to yellow stars

The Liberatarian Party of Kentucky made a negative comment about the new vaccination passport programs being enacted around the United States, comparing them to indicators used by the Nazi regime to identify Jews during the Holocaust.The party noted that the vaccination program is comparable to the yellow stars sewn on the clothes of Jewish people during the Holocaust. "Are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes?" the party asked on its Twitter account.
Israel was the first country to release a "green passport" program, which allows Israelis to enter certain places and to participate in certain activities. Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus are eligible for one.The green passport in Israel is granted to those who are a week past their second coronavirus vaccination, or people who have recovered from the virus and are currently not eligible for the vaccine.
Are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes?— Libertarian Party of Kentucky (@lpky) March 29, 2021
Other countries, and now the United States, have begun rolling out their own versions of the program.New York's version, released Friday, will be dubbed the "Excelsior Pass," and like Israel's version will be available via an app to prove a person's vaccination status. The NY pass could also be used to prove that people have had a recent negative COVID-19 test, which would allow them to enter events or businesses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, according to the New York Post.