Polish figures condemn allocation of state funds to far-right groups

The government recently allocated 3 million zloty, some €660,000, to the “Patriotic Fund” which will distribute money to three highly problematic groups.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 4, 2021 19:06
Supporters of the National-Radical Camp (ONR) and the All-Polish Youth demonstrate against the refugees in Wroclaw, Poland November 18, 2015. (photo credit: WOJCIECH NEKANDA TREPKA/AGENCJA GAZETA/REUTERS)
Supporters of the National-Radical Camp (ONR) and the All-Polish Youth demonstrate against the refugees in Wroclaw, Poland November 18, 2015.
(photo credit: WOJCIECH NEKANDA TREPKA/AGENCJA GAZETA/REUTERS)
A group of prominent Polish figures have condemned the funding of far-right, racist organizations in Poland, including groups and their leaders which have embraced antisemitism in the past.
The government recently allocated three million zloty, some €660,000, to the “Patriotic Fund” which is overseen by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage who will distribute money to three highly problematic groups.
One is the association running the annual Independence March which has frequently displayed severe antisemitic sentiments.
Two other groups which will receive funding are the All-Polish Youth organization and the National Guard Association.
One of the senior organizers behind the Independence March is the far-right activist Robert Bąkiewicz of the fascist National-Radical Camp organization who has referred to Jews as “a fifth column.”
The National-Radical Camp seeks an “ethnically homogeneous” Poland, and the Polish Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that it could legally be described as “Fascist.”  
During the 2017 Independence March, organized by Bąkiewicz and the National-Radical Camp, demonstrators called for “a Jew-free Poland,” and “Jews out of Poland” which led to protests from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
The marches are also frequently used to express opposition to Jewish claims for  reparations for Jewish property confiscated by the Polish Communist regime after the Second World War.
Last year, a truck with a banner “No to Jewish demands” participated in the march.
The All-Polish Youth organization was initially set up in the 1920s as an ultra-nationalist and antisemitic organization and recreated in modern times as a right-wing, Catholic nationalist, and anti-gay group associated with the far-right National Movement Party.
Just last week All-Polish Youth activists dumped tons of bricks and other debris outside the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw to protest  Israel’s criticism of Polish legislation that would stymie Jewish claims for property restitution.
Last week, 160 prominent Polish public figures and academics signed a petition to the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Gliński calling on him not to fund these groups.
The signatories included Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich, film director Agnieszka Holland, veterans of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, and dozens of journalists, intellectuals, academics and figures involved in the Polish arts.
“Are you ready to take responsibility for the fact that public money will be used – as shown by the many years of practice of the Independence March organized by Robert Bąkiewicz – for violence, intimidation, training in the use of weapons, pyrotechnics, setting fire to property, propaganda materials promoting hate speech and the extermination of “enemies of the motherland?” demanded the petitioners.
“We strongly urge all people of good will, especially those with socially recognized achievements, to use their authority to publicize the shameful fact that our state finances initiatives that openly promote homophobia, religious and ethnic hatred.
“We all have the right to live in a country that will not resemble the darkest pages of the history of the 20th century.”


Tags poland fascism far-right antisemitism
