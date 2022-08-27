The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Holocaust survivor, War of Independence veteran Avraham Perlmutter dies at 94

Avraham Perlmutter, whose harrowing story was featured in The Jerusalem Post, passed away last week in Pacific Palisades, California, at the age of 94.

By GEORGE MEDOVOY
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 15:33
Avraham Perlmutter in uniform during Israel's War of Independence (photo credit: PERLMUTTER FAMILY)
Avraham Perlmutter in uniform during Israel's War of Independence
(photo credit: PERLMUTTER FAMILY)

Avraham Perlmutter, Ph.D., an award-winning scientist, businessman, author and speaker who survived the Holocaust by sheer determination and the goodness of strangers, passed away last week in Pacific Palisades, California, at the age of 94.

His harrowing story was featured in The Jerusalem Post on February 28, 2022.

Avraham Perlmutter's extraordinary life story

Perlmutter was born on August 28, 1927, in Vienna, Austria to Chaim and Malka Perlmutter. After Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938, his parents sent him on the Kindertransport to the Netherlands. 

“During the ensuing war-torn years,” said his daughter Keren Perlmutter, “he braved harrowing captures, daring escapes, torturous hiding, and heartbreaking losses. Yet he also experienced the goodness of humanity through the strangers who helped him.”

"[Perlmutter] braved harrowing captures, daring escapes, torturous hiding, and heartbreaking losses"

Avraham Perlmutter's daughter, Keren

Among the many Dutch people who assisted him during those years was the Beijers family, with whom Perlmutter formed a life-long friendship. The Beijers hid him at great personal peril on their farm in the village of Grubbenvorst, including in an attic, a stable, and a casket-sized hole in the ground.

MIENTJE BEIJERS and Avraham Perlmutter at a reunion (credit: ANDY GAVIN) MIENTJE BEIJERS and Avraham Perlmutter at a reunion (credit: ANDY GAVIN)

“He emerged from the Holocaust with a positive perspective on life,” said his daughter, “choosing to focus on the people who helped him rather than those set on defeating him. 

Surviving the Holocaust took ingenuity, guts, and sheer determinationall of which he called on again when he joined the Haganah and fought to establish the State of Israel during its War of Independence.”

As a soldier during that war, he participated in the critical Burma Road operation linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and in a battle with Egyptian forces, he took part in surrounding an Egyptian unit headed by Gamal Abdel Nasser.

In another operation, Perlmutter was seriously injured when a suspicious-looking vehicle he was following caused him to crash on his motorcycle.

After being discharged from the army as a wounded soldier, he decided to focus on his education. Fluent in seven languages, he went on to pursue his studies in the United States, earning a B.S. in three years from the Georgia Institute of Technology with top honors, a Master’s Degree from Princeton University, and a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

He founded a successful engineering company and developed many innovative products, including the Dynalens, an image stabilization system, which won a Scientific and Technical Academy Award.  Subsequently, he also founded several other businesses.

Remembered through best-selling autobiography

For many years, Perlmutter shared his extraordinary life story and its important messages to thousands of people at museums, schools, and other venues.

His inspirational tale was also conveyed by his #1 best-selling autobiography, “Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter,” and the award-winning documentary of the same name.

A YOUNG Avraham Perlmutter (credit: PERLMUTTER FAMILY) A YOUNG Avraham Perlmutter (credit: PERLMUTTER FAMILY)

Perlmutter’s daughter described him as “a very loving, warm, caring, and kind person, who loved to help others.” He enjoyed reading, playing chess, tennis and ping-pong, jogging, and playing cards with his friends.

Devoted to his family, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to his wife, Ruth (z”l), for 62 years and is survived by his children, Michael (Pam), David (Wendy), Sharon (Andy), and Keren, and his grandchildren, Emily, Josh, Zachary, Rachel, and Alex.



Tags Israel Holocaust Holocaust survivors diaspora jews obituary jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by