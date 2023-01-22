The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Grandson of Nazi, man who saved Jewish lives opens synagogue in hospital

One of David Ruben-Tis's grandfathers was a Nazi, and the other saved Jewish lives by helping them escape the Nazis.

By JOSH ARONSON/ MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 17:35
A Star of David. (photo credit: HAIKU DECK)
A Star of David.
(photo credit: HAIKU DECK)

At first glance, the orthopedic Waldkliniken Eisenberg hospital in Thuringia, Germany looks more like a fancy hotel than a hospital. It's located in one of the greenest and most beautiful places in the area and its inside is just as impressive as the outside.

Lately, the hospital earned the title of the best orthopedic hospital in the country. For the CEO David Ruben-Theis, this is his life's work that includes a fascinating story.

Ruben-Theis's grandfather was a Nazi who took part in the invasion of Poland in WWII. His other grandfather helped Jews hide in his merchant ships to get them out of the country.

In an interview with Maariv, Ruben-Theis explained that his unusual past helped him decide to build a synagogue in the hospital and include a kosher kitchen in the establishment.

"When I opened the hospital here, I knew that I have to give Jews the right treatment."

David Ruben-Theis

"I have a Jewish name," he said. "My parents wanted people to think of Jews and work toward equality for all. When I lived in Italy during my childhood, I felt the need to learn about Judaism. When I opened the hospital here, I knew that I have to give Jews the right treatment."

INTEREST IN Torah study is growing among non-observant Jews. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) INTEREST IN Torah study is growing among non-observant Jews. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Ruben-Theis gave the interview shortly after the hospital opened a synagogue to which a Torah scroll was donated by the area's residents, most of whom are not Jewish. Among the participants in the project was the regional council head who donated his own money toward it.

The hospital serves kosher food

The kosher restaurant that was opened in the hospital is managed by German chef Tim Fuller and has a permanent kashrut supervisor - Rabbi Motti Weizman.

In a conversation with Maariv, Weizman explained that "it's an incredible thing. You and I are talking over a gourmet kosher meal in a hospital in the middle of Germany, and we're talking Yiddish and Hebrew. There's no place like this in the whole of Europe. The hospital's CEO works to integrate the Jews here in an admirable manner. He insisted on strict kashrut, and now even hassidic people from Mea She'arim can eat here."

Alexander Mirhopper, the customer service manager in the hospital, said that the place feels like a hotel.

"We don't call people here patients, we call them guests," he said. "At every stage of treatment, you get an experience akin to being hosted in a five- or four-star hotel. The only difference is that you won't see us on a hotel booking website.

"Through my support of Judaism, I hope to atone for my grandfather's sins and at the same time, be a source of pride for my other grandfather."

David Ruben-Theis

"There are private rooms for every guest, and there are people whose job it is to organize comfortable flights for our guests and their families. A Jewish guest came to us for a diagnosis, and he explained that he can only eat kosher food. When we showed him the kashrut supervisor and made it clear that the kashrut here is strict, he was delighted."

"Through my support of Judaism, I hope to atone for my grandfather's sins and at the same time, be a source of pride for my other grandfather," concluded Ruben-Theis. "I invite Jews both from Israel and around the world to come to us and get treatment for comfortable prices. We are located between Berlin and Leipzig, so it's an attractive location."



Tags Holocaust Nazis synagogue germany kosher food hospital diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by