Belgian security personnel receive antisemitism training in Israel

In a significant effort to combat antisemitism and enhance security measures, the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry brought a delegation of security personnel from Belgium to Israel.

The delegation, consisting of 35 members from the Belgian security forces including high-ranking police officers, participated in a specialized training program aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to effectively handle attacks with an antisemitic background.

According to Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, this initiative aims to address the pressing concern of antisemitic incidents and strengthen the connection between security forces responsible for Jewish community safety. Chikli stated, "We recognize the need for improved training among security and emergency personnel who hold critical positions responsible for the safety of Jewish communities."

Accompanied by Jean-Luc Bodson, Ambassador of Belgium to Israel, and Bart De Wever, Mayor of Antwerp, the delegation embarked on a visit to significant sites, including the Old City of Jerusalem and Yad Vashem.

Fighting for the safety of the diaspora

The training program encompassed theoretical and practical components, covering a wide range of topics, and Chikli emphasized that "the program equips participants with knowledge and skills required to combat antisemitic acts of violence effectively."

This marks the third delegation organized by the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry in 2023, following successful collaborations with security personnel from the Baltic states and Brazil. The ministry's efforts aim to foster a deeper understanding of the Zionist narrative and ensure the security and well-being of Jewish communities worldwide.

The training program in Israel serves as a testament to the commitment of both Belgium and Israel to stand united against antisemitism and promote a safer and more inclusive society for all.