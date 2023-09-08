Israelis, Moroccans gather in Jerusalem to celebrate top adviser to King

A top adviser to the King of Morocco and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem hailed King Mohammed V’s saving of Jewish people during the Holocaust in a festive ceremony Thursday night.

"Thousands of Jews were saved by my country, my king, my people," said Andre Azoulay, Jewish senior adviser to King Mohammed VI, in response to the recognition of the life-saving role by Rabbi Marvin Hier, co-chairman of the museum.

Several hundred people from Israel and Morocco gathered at the Museum of Tolerance on Thursday night to celebrate Azoulay and present him with the Torch of Abraham Award.

Azoulay honored for 'exemplary leadership'

The award was meant to thank Azoulay and honor him for his "exemplary leadership in advancing human dignity, peace and understanding among all people." He received the award from Haim Cohen, chairman of the World Sephardic Federation; Jonathan Riss, MOTJ Director of Operations; and Rabbi Marvin Hier, MOTJ board co-chair and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

MOTJ was adorned with vibrant Moroccan hues and festive decorations to commemorate the special occasion. The event featured Moroccan musicians performing melodic tunes, and it was graced by the presence of former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Shlomo Moshe Amar, as well as Professor Imam Mohammed Amine Smaili from Rabat, who delivered heartfelt prayers.

Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Professor Imam Mohammed Amine Smaili and Professor Farid El Bacha at the ceremony at the MOTJ. (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON)

MOTJ says it embraces individuals of diverse ages, faiths, and cultural heritages, fostering democratic values, combating the origins of antisemitism and extremism, and advancing regional stability, global harmony, human dignity, and an appreciation for Israel.

This was Azoulay's second award in two days. On Wednesday night, he received the Presidential Medal of Honor from President Isaac Herzog.

Hier highlighted King Mohammed V's remarkable efforts to safeguard Jewish Moroccans from Nazi persecution in his speech. He emphasized how Moroccan Jews hold dear the memory of the current king's grandfather, who stood as a "courageous protector and guardian of the Jews." He underscored that even after the Holocaust, Morocco's Jewish community continued to thrive, with the kingdom making significant investments in Jewish schools, synagogues, and cemeteries, firmly condemning Holocaust denial.

"The king played a critical role in building the foundations for peace," Hier said, alluding to the later occurrence of the Abraham Accords. Notably, Israel recently acknowledged Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, strengthening the bonds between Morocco and Israel.

Azoulay, visibly touched by Hier's words as he took the podium, expressed profound emotion. He vividly recounted the atrocities endured by the Jewish people, including persecution, gas chambers, and death at the hands of the Nazis. Still, he emphasized that such horrors did not occur in Morocco. Furthermore, he noted that even before the Holocaust, Morocco extended a welcoming embrace to Jewish refugees fleeing Europe.

He said that until Hier spoke about Morocco's efforts clearly and with so many details, "no one gave us a chance to share this outstanding legacy" in Jerusalem.

“I am so proud,” Azoulay said. "I feel so moved just by sharing with all of you tonight listening to Rabbi Hier… Tonight was a major breakthrough for the good. You paid justice to my late king and to the land of Islam and an Arab country."

He added, "I hope your message will spread all around."

Jewish culture in Morocco

Azoulay also celebrated the Jewish culture in Morocco and shared about the Atlantic Andalusian Festival in Essaouira each year, where Jews and Muslims come from all over the world to dance and sing together.

"Tell me," he said, "is there another country, city or place today where you can have thousands of Jews and Muslims singing together?"

Additional speeches were given by the Imam of the Lalla Khadija Mosque in Rabat and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, among others. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana was also present.

"We are at a time of spiritual reflection," noted Amar. "I bless the world that the words of the Prophet Isaiah will come to life - that we will sit together, that we will 'hammer our swords into plowshares and our spears into pruning hooks' and there will be no more war."