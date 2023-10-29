Dr. Phil: Have American liberals ‘collectively lost their minds?’

One of the most well-known and trusted TV personalities condemned American universities and colleges for “demagnetizing” the country’s “moral compass.”

“Have some of these people gotten together and collectively lost their minds?” Dr. Phil McGraw asked in a video published last week of the staff and students at many of America’s most respected elite universities, where they “not only indulg[ed] but actually endors[ed] and sanctioned student organizations holding celebrations” for the murder of innocent Israelis by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

More than 1,400 people were brutally murdered that day, including infants and the elderly, and thousands more were injured. In addition, more than 230 Israelis were taken captive in Gaza. While US President Joe Biden immediately condemned the atrocities, some American student groups praised Hamas’s attack on Israel and, like the terrorist organization itself, called for the destruction of the State of Israel.

Chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, for example, said blame for the massacre lies almost entirely with Israel. At George Washington University, students projected messages like “Glory To Our Martyrs” and “Divestment From Zionist Genocide Now” on the side of the campus library building. At Cooper Union College, Orthodox Jewish students were trapped in the library as a pro-Palestinian mob gathered behind the door and chanted “Free Palestine.”

McGraw is best known for his top-rated program Dr. Phil, which ran for 21 years until May 2023. He is also a mental health professional. Dr. Phil McGraw films a five-minute video condemning pro-Hamas rallies on college campuses at the new Trinity Broadcasting Network studio in Dallas. (credit: Trinity Broadcasting Network)

Dr. Phil condemns the actions of students

“The student organizations’ reactions to the Hamas attack revealed a disturbing degree of ivy-covered intellectual corruption,” McGraw said. “The leadership of these supposedly highly sophisticated schools are so busy virtue signaling and coddling students who think that words are violence but violence – horrific, inhumane violence – is social justice, that they have forgotten it is their job to teach their students to think and to test reality. Instead of training tomorrow’s leaders, they are profoundly demagnetizing our culture’s moral compass among the college population.”

He highlighted that not only did Hamas harm Israelis but that the organization is responsible for the retaliation that is being brought down on the Gaza Palestinians. Advertisement

Since Israel began airstrikes to dismantle the terrorist group and return Israeli hostages home, the Hamas-run Health Ministry has reported more than 8,000 dead. The IDF says it aims to attack only Hamas operatives, but Hamas uses its people as human shields, the army has shown, making the task almost impossible.

McGraw also noted that these US students are not supporting the Palestinians of Gaza when they support Hamas, since Hamas is a fundamental terrorist organization and does not represent the majority of Palestinians.

“Allowing the university-sanctioned organizations to celebrate the sadistic acts of terror, without consequence, confirms these enlightened woke universities are failing miserably in shaping, educating, and maturing the minds of those students,” McGraw added. “It is the educators’ job to teach critical thinking that will lead to a rational response, a skill set in short supply in today’s world.”

He called on Americans to stand up for what is right and to call out these institutions.

“How is any of this acceptable to anyone? How is it not recognized as incredibly racist?” he asked. “How do elite educators not recognize this is a huge teachable moment in the students’ journey?

“The heads of the schools need to simply say: ‘On this campus, we don’t celebrate racism, antisemitism, baby killing, and murder.’”

McGraw filmed his video at the new Trinity Broadcasting Network studio in Dallas.

On Thursday, the White House also denounced the “antisemitic messages being conveyed on college campuses” in a statement. Earlier in the week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State University System of Florida ordered local colleges and universities to shut down their chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine.