Canadian Jewish organizations launch initiative to combat antisemitism

The Winnipeg Jewish Federation and the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) recently announced the expansion of their national operations and the establishment of a Jewish advocacy office in Winnipeg.

For decades, CIJA has been active in supporting the needs of the Winnipeg Jewish community and representing Jewish Federations across Canada, the organization noted. With antisemitism on the rise around the world, CIJA stated that it will work to combat this threat against the Jewish community using resources offered by Winnipeg donors. The new resources will also be used to combat antisemitism in Saskatchewan.

“Hate directed against the Jewish state and Jews everywhere has spiked in an unprecedented way, and CIJA is eager to leverage the support of the local donors to push back significantly against antisemitic trends to ensure Winnipeg’s Jewish community remains a fully engaged and valued partner in the vibrant life of the broader society,” stated CIJA Vice Chair Steve Kroft.

As part of the new initiative, CIJA will work with the Winnipeg Jewish Federation to strategically combat antisemitism and will offer access to its extensive advocacy resources such as security and legal expertise, political connections, research, and data support. An attendee applauds during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

Leadership of the initiative

“The intensity of hate expressed on many local platforms has generated profound concern and anxiety within the community. The new resources that can be deployed through this initiative to mitigate and reverse the antisemitic trends we have experienced will be a source of genuine reassurance and comfort for a community that feels increasingly under threat,” stated Jeff Lieberman, CEO of the Winnipeg Jewish Federation.

“We saw an urgent need emerging and felt compelled to support efforts to ensure the entire community has the knowledge and tools to address these issues. CIJA’s efforts will not only address the toxic spike in antisemitism but also help re-affirm the many partnerships the Jewish community has built with other segments of Manitoba society, helping insulate against the hate that has become so pervasive,” stated local donor and Asper Foundation President Anita Wortzman.

Gustavo Zentner, a Jewish community leader with vast experience in public affairs and advocacy, will help lead the new initiative as Vice President for Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Gustavo will be joining the CIJA team and working closely with Winnipeg Jewish Federation CEO Jeff Lieberman and Public Relations and Communications Director Adam Levy, along with other community leaders in the region.