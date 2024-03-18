California Pastor: Hamas 'pimping' Palestinians as tools against Israel

"Hamas is 'pimping' Palestinians to be 'implements of war' against Israel," California Pastor Jack Hibbs said this weekend, while he criticized Hamas for exploiting Palestinians in their conflict with Israel.

Hibbs argued, in his sermon, published by the Christian Post, and broadcasted on YouTube, that Hamas is using Palestinians as "implements of war" and accuses the group of hiding behind civilians to achieve its goals.

Attacks on Israel are "akin to challenging God"

Furthermore, he expressed sympathy for Palestinians caught in this situation and emphasized the importance of Israel in biblical prophecy, suggesting attacks on Israel are akin to challenging God.

The sermon also touched on the recent violence between Hamas and Israel, including a significant number of casualties on both sides and accusations of Hamas using civilians as human shields. Palestinian students supporting Hamas stand next to mock Hamas rockets during a rally celebrating their winning of the student council election at Birzeit University in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 23, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

"Hamas is responsible for what’s going on in Israel right now," he added. "Hamas is pimping Palestinians to achieve its goal... Just as it has historically always hidden behind women and children, daycare centers, and hospitals to do what it does, so it’s using Palestinian people today... Tragically, they are being used as pawns and implements of war."

He added, "Hamas and Hezbollah are 'poking God in the eye' when they attack Israel."