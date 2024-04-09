El Al host Josh Aronson on the autistic spectrum in the cockpit as part of Autism Awareness Week

Josh Aronson was surprised by El Al pilots when they invited him to the cockpit.

Aronson, a London-based journalist, is the first journalist on the autism spectrum to work as a diaspora correspondent for Maariv newspaper. Journalist Josh Aronson meeting with an El Al plane crew, April 9, 2024. (credit: EL AL)

Aronson shares his story of success in the face of adversity

Aronson excitedly shared with the pilots his success story in the face of the challenges faced by those with autism. when he explained his personal feelings during his stay at airports around the world when they always check with him again and again if he is sure he is flying unaccompanied.

During the conversation with the pilots, Josh Aronson asked them to be ambassadors to improve awareness so that people with autism can fly like any other person. Josh Aronson visiting El Al pilots in the cockpit, April 9, 2024. (credit: EL AL)

Josh Aronson excitedly thanked the pilots for the gesture they made for him and said "As an aviation enthusiast I always had a dream to sit in the cockpit and at the same time also convey a message with awareness to people with autism who are ordinary people with different needs. I thank the EL Al team for giving me the opportunity."

Tzachi Laor, an El Al pilot, said: "We were happy to host Josh Aronson on our flight, who works a lot to raise awareness of the importance of integrating people with autism in society. Josh is proof that every person with a disability can reach the sky and make dreams come true."