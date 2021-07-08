Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism to meet in Jerusalem next week

The GFCA will be led by the Foreign Affairs ministry in collaboration with the Diaspora Ministry, and it will meet for three days in Jerusalem, with the intention of turning global discourse against antisemitism into concrete actions to achieve broad impact.

The forum, established in 2007, has held six conferences prior to this one and is the main international platform for formulating policy recommendations and plans of action aimed to combat antisemitism across the world

This years forum will take place in a hybrid mode - it will be held in part at the State Department and partially through Zoom.

The conference will present a picture of the state of growing antisemitism across the world, and in particular, of the increase in antisemitic incidents following Operation Guardian of the Walls . The conference will serve as a place for conversation between public figures, leaders, politicians, civil society organizations, clerics, journalists, diplomats and educators, who all share a common goal in promoting and strengthening tolerance in public space, and fighting antisemitism alongside other forms of racist and ethnic hatred.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Among the keynote speakers at the event are Prof. Deborah Lipstadt, a Holocaust and antisemitism specialist at Emory University, Georgia, US; Lord John Mann, advisor to the British Government on antisemitism; Katrina von Schnurbain, the first European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism; and President of the Chelsea Football Club Bruce Buck, who runs an extensive antisemitism program within the club.

The main topics that the forum will address this year include the normalization of antisemitic discourse, education as an instrument for dealing with antisemitism, and The role of radical Islam in spreading antisemitism.

The conference will be available to watch live in a broadcast on the Foreign Ministry's digital media platforms.

The Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism (GFCA) will meet next week, July 13-15, in Jerusalem, under the title "Collective Efforts for Collective Impact."