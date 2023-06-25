The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel, Morocco to collaborate on climate issues

The agreement will include a framework for cooperation between research institutes, entrepreneurs, and public and private bodies in the field of the environment.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 11:21
Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman with her counterpart, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, Leila Benali, in Rabat, Morocco. (photo credit: COURTESY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)
Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman with her counterpart, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, Leila Benali, in Rabat, Morocco.
(photo credit: COURTESY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)

Israel and Morocco are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in the areas of environmental protection and climate change, following a visit by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman in Rabat this weekend.

Silman met with her counterpart, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco Leila Benali, to discuss shared environmental challenges.

The agreement will include a framework for cooperation between research institutes, entrepreneurs, and public and private bodies in the field of the environment on both sides, the Environmental Protection Ministry said.

“The strengthening of working relations between the governments in the area of environmental protection will add another layer of the deep connection between the Moroccan and Israeli people,” Silman, whose parents immigrated to Israel from Morocco, said after the meeting.

Common challenges between Israel and Morocco

“Morocco and Israel have similar challenges in the field of waste management, renewable energies, preservation of the marine and coastal environment, and more, and I believe that creating a common professional language regarding the issues of climate and sustainability is an important aim,” she added.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman with her counterpart, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, Leila Benali, in Rabat, Morocco. (credit: COURTESY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY) Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman with her counterpart, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, Leila Benali, in Rabat, Morocco. (credit: COURTESY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)

Silman’s visit is the first official visit by an environmental protection minister since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Among the topics discussed were climate change, preserving biodiversity and marine ecosystems, water management and desalination issues, air quality and environmental technology and innovation.

The director generals of the respective ministries and the Israeli ambassador to Morrocco were also present at the meeting.

Silman invited Benali to visit Israel soon.



