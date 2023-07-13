The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Tar spill reported at nature reserve in Hadera

The Nature and Parks Authority stressed that tar pollution causes damage to protected natural assets, including animals and flora.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2023 08:50
Tar pollution at the Gedor Sea Reserve in Hadera. July 2023 (photo credit: GUY LEVIAN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Tar pollution at the Gedor Sea Reserve in Hadera. July 2023
(photo credit: GUY LEVIAN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

A tar spill was reported at the Gedor Sea Reserve in Hadera in northern Israel on Tuesday, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced on Thursday morning.

The Nature and Parks Authority was made aware of the spill after a resident of Mikhmoret sent photos of the tar contamination. The source of the contamination is as of yet unclear.

"I came for an early morning tour of the reserve and saw that the entire length of the coastline and also beyond the boundaries of the reserve is contaminated with tar," said Guy Levian, the director of the marine unit in the Center district.

Levian notified the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Nature and Parks Authority worked in coordination with the Hadera municipality to clean the stretch of beach.

Tar pollution at the Gedor Sea Reserve in Hadera. July 2023 (credit: GUY LEVIAN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY) Tar pollution at the Gedor Sea Reserve in Hadera. July 2023 (credit: GUY LEVIAN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

The Nature and Parks Authority stressed that tar pollution causes damage to protected natural assets, including animals and flora.

Past tar pollution incidents on Israel's beaches

In 2021, a large oil spill led to dozens of tons of tar washing up on beaches across Israel, causing extreme harm to Israel's marine environment and causing NIS 50 million in damages. A massive cleanup operation was conducted by volunteers and Israeli authorities.

The spill in 2021 was linked to the Iranian-owned oil tanker Emerald, which was carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil from Iran to Syria, according to an investigation by the Environmental Protection Ministry and international shipping journal Lloyd’s List.



Related Tags
oil
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by