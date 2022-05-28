The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Thinkers Distillery: Jerusalem gin that hits the spot - review

The word “tour” is a bit of a misnomer as you can see all of the equipment including the shiny hi-tech still, which is visible through a large glass window behind the bar from your seat at the bar.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: MAY 28, 2022 12:10
THINKERS DISTILLERY in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Thinkers Distillery)
THINKERS DISTILLERY in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Thinkers Distillery)

Two mother-daughter pairs and one more friend set out to meet at Thinkers Distillery for a private tour and tasting recently, and all but one of us got caught in Jerusalem’s ever-worsening traffic, making us 10-20 minutes late.

“No problem, we’re not in a rush at all, just relax,” Anat Mokady, 24, our bubbly intrepid gin tour guide greeted each of us as we rushed in breathlessly. “I know just what you need.”

“I know just what you need.”

Anat Mokady

And she did, expertly mixing a large gin and tonic using Thinkers Israeli Sunset gin, serving it in a large glass with a lot of ice and a slice of dried blood orange. I am not a gin expert, but this cocktail really hit the spot and was refreshing and delicious.

For the next hour, as we sipped our drinks and nibbled on olives and crackers, Mokady regaled us with the history of gin (did you know that the British originally used it as a stomach medicine), what special ingredients must be included to call the spirit “gin” (think juniper berries), and what are the different styles of gin (old world and new world) and ending with a tasting of gin and vodka.

The tour

The word “tour” is a bit of a misnomer as you can see all of the equipment including the shiny hi-tech still, which is visible through a large glass window behind the bar from your seat at the bar.

The drinks by Thinkers Distillery, located in Jerusalem (credit: Steve Hillerstein) The drinks by Thinkers Distillery, located in Jerusalem (credit: Steve Hillerstein)

Thinkers makes two types of gin and a vodka, all of which come in beautiful bottles. The Jerusalem Dry gin is an old world British style gin that tastes herbal rather than sweet (NIS 165 for 700 ml.), while the Israeli Sunset gin has more of a sweet, flowery taste due to the inclusion of strawberries and rose petal, and the pink bottle is really pretty (NIS 185 for 700 ml.).

We also tried the 40/60 vodka, which is smooth and comes in a fancy bottle. (NIS 149 for a liter.)

They have also started making bourbon, which will be available for tasting soon.

My friend Shelley, who was visiting from the US and tries her best to boost the Israeli economy, bought four bottles to take back to Florida.

Thinkers is on Agrippas Street right below Mahaneh Yehuda. The tour we took costs NIS 65 and can be booked online (www.thinkersdistillery.com) Next time I’d like to try the longer tour, described as a “two-hour tour for alcohol lovers of all kinds,” which is a “deep dive into the magic of refining vodka, gin and the mysteries of the old whiskey.” It costs NIS 120 and includes two cocktails and snacks.

Thinkers Distillery88 Agrippas St.www.thinkersdistillery.comKashrut: RabbanutThe writer was a guest of the distillery.


Tags restaurant food alcohol restaurants Jerusalem food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by