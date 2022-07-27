The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Twitter shows COVID-19 promoted healthy eating in the US - study

The widespread lockdowns and restaurant closures of 2020 drastically changed daily routines and how people accessed food and alcohol.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 27, 2022 12:38
Cauliflower, pistachio and apricot salad (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Cauliflower, pistachio and apricot salad
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

Although people have blamed COVID-19 lockdowns for their alleged consumption of fast food and weight gain, it seems that this is not true if one looks at the share of Twitter messages (tweets) about healthy food that were dispatched to relatives, friends and acquaintances. 

A new study at the Boston University School of Public Health maintains that from May 2020 to January 2021, the share of tweets sent by Americans about healthy foods increased by 20 percent compared to pre-pandemic estimates, while fast-food and alcohol tweets decreased by 9 percent and 11 percent, respectively. Thus, they apparently satisfied their hunger less with McDonald's hamburgers and Kentucky Fried Chicken delivered on motorcycles.  

The widespread lockdowns and restaurant closures of 2020 drastically changed daily routines and how people accessed food and alcohol, but an analysis of tweets during COVID-19 suggests that some people may have chosen to forgo the baking frenzy and embrace more healthy eating habits – depending on their neighborhood environment.

The study was published in the journal Patterns under the title “Diet during the Covid-19 pandemic: an analysis of Twitter data.”

The findings also linked healthy behavior and being near grocery stores/supermarkets or liquor stores among those who were able to stay home more during COVID-19; people who spent more time at home and lived in neighborhoods with more grocery shops per capita also tweeted more about healthy foods and tweeted less about fast foods and alcohol during the pandemic than they did before the pandemic. The researchers found that people living in neighborhoods with more liquor stores per capita were more likely to tweet about alcohol.

Lettuce, grape and raspberry salad (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN) Lettuce, grape and raspberry salad (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

“Our findings provide insight into the impact of public health interventions on food and alcohol consumption during the pandemic and reinforce the idea that when it comes to influencing health behaviors, one’s environment matters,” said co-author and data scientist Mark Hernandez, who conducts research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory.

Study method

For the study, Hernandez and colleagues examined geographically tagged, public tweets in the US that mentioned healthy food, fast food, and alcohol before and during the pandemic. 

This analysis of tweets provides a more accurate and realistic understanding of potential changes in food consumption during COVID-19, filling in gaps from prior research that has relied primarily on traditional survey data that is prone to biased self-reports, they noted.  Social media data, on the other hand, provide an opportunity for a natural observation of voluntary information about the public’s attitudes and behaviors.

“Twitter provides a window into peoples’ day-to-day attitudes and behaviors that surveys may struggle to capture,” said study coauthor Nina Cesare, a postdoctoral student at the School of Public Health.

“In the context of diet, food diaries and self-reported eating habits are notoriously prone to response bias. Unsolicited reports of food consumption on Twitter may more accurately reflect food preferences and habits.”

Nina Cesare

healthy food tweets increased in all 50 states and Washington, DC, except for Massachusetts and Montana, where tweets about healthy foods decreased by 9.3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. 

Besides “salad” and “apples,” other frequently tweeted healthy food terms during the pandemic included “chicken,” “corn,” “eggs” and “peanut butter.” In addition to “McDonalds” and “tequila,” common fast-food and alcohol terms were “Taco Bell,” “Starbucks,” “Chick-Fil-A,” “KFC,” “Chipotle,” “beer,” “wine,” “vodka,” and “mimosas.”

The findings highlight the need for policies that increase access to healthy food options, particularly in areas that lack grocery stores, the researchers concluded. “Policies could help give incentive to new grocers to open and stock affordable, fresh foods or focus on investing in local food economies and bolstering food-access programs.” 



Tags healthy eating food fast food COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by