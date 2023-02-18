The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Gohar: Nostalgic food for Iranian-born Israelis - review

If you like exotic flavors and a very warm and hospitable environment, you will love Gohar.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 12:17
Gohar (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
Gohar
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

For Iranian-born Israelis, nostalgic for a taste of home cooking, the place to find those childhood flavors is at Gohar in Kfar Saba. This Persian restaurant is run by Sabra Yisrael Nulyan, who is helped out occasionally by his 86-year-old mom, who came to Israel in 1956.

We’re not ex-Persian, we’re ex-Brits celebrating our 50 years of aliyah, but still very happy to taste the offerings at Gohar, which was established in the Kfar Saba industrial zone more than 20 years ago.

The restaurant is small with inside seating for about 15 people and more outside. When I asked Nulyan for a menu, he said that there isn’t one; it’s everything you can see. Sure enough, a tempting array of freshly cooked Persian goodies is lined up under the glass-topped counter.

What's on the menu?

For starters, he brought us fresh salads, coleslaw, tomato and cucumber, and tehina, all very standard Israeli salads. But each had its own twist, adding the Persian touch, such as loads of herbs, a piquant lime dressing, and a touch of sweetness to the cabbage that had been marinated and garnished with dried fruits.

Nulyan also brought a central dish of the two kinds of rice he serves – majadra, which combines basmati rice with green lentils; and plain white rice with hints of a yellow spice, turmeric perhaps. Also on the plate were fresh runner beans and tomato segments.

The taste of Persia (credit: ALEXANDER SHNEIDER)The taste of Persia (credit: ALEXANDER SHNEIDER)

The first main dish, named “Ali Baba,” was a ball of fried dough dipped in bread crumbs and deep fried. The filling was a tasty mix of chicken breast, Swiss chard leaves and diced potato, with some spices that included cumin and coriander. On the side, he served Dijon mustard (NIS 69 for two). Since we both like spicy food, we found this a very satisfying dish.

Next was “kufteh berenji,” a meat and rice ball in a plate of consommé. It was full of spices and very good, although the cumin dominated (NIS 59 for two).

Yet another meatball dish came to our table, this one quite peppery and the meat slightly rare. The beef had been mixed with eggplant but was still very meaty and we liked the spiciness in it (NIS 69 for three).

Finally, more meatballs – this time in a beautiful purple sauce that Nulyan explained was made with beetroot. The sweetness of the dish was created with the addition of tamarind sauce. Nulyan also revealed that he grinds all the meat himself.

Vegans can also eat well at Gohar. Nulyan sent over some delicious homemade stuffed vine leaves and vegetable rissoles that were hot and spicy. According to Nulyan, vegans and non-vegans come from far and wide for his dolmas.

We asked about desserts and were told that Iranians don’t really eat them. We were about to say our goodbyes when Nulyan remembered that we hadn’t tried his sambusak (NIS 25), made from filo pastry and smoked meat. Unable to eat another crumb, we took it home and enjoyed it the next day.

If you like exotic flavors and a very warm and hospitable environment, you will love Gohar.

Gohar26 Hata’as St.Kfar Saba(09) 766-4533Open: Monday-Thursday, noon-4 p.m.Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Kashrut: Kfar Saba Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags Iran restaurant food iranian jews food review Kfar Saba

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by