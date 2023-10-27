Drinking wine in the evening? Common mistake to avoid

On the surface, wine may seem like a too-good-to-be-true drink. It's delicious, moderately intoxicating, and has potential health benefits for the heart, blood vessels, and even the brain.

However, like all good things in life, wine can also be harmful if consumed excessively.

And we're not talking about the typical hangover or embarrassing moments it can cause. There's another aspect that you may not be aware of: Drinking wine, just like smoking, coffee, or tea, can stain and damage your teeth over time.

But fear not, because there are solutions to minimize this damage.

Wine: How to stop it from staining your teeth

A study published in the scientific journal Nutrition Research revealed that brushing your teeth immediately after drinking wine can lead to significant enamel damage.

Wine, like cigarettes and other beverages mentioned, has high acidity levels. Brushing right after drinking wine only worsens the destruction of the tooth's outer protective layer. Over time, this friction can result in teeth staining, increased sensitivity, gingivitis, receding gums, damage to gum bones, and even tooth loss. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Of course, studies on wine, as well as on tea and coffee, are not meant to make people give up these beloved and popular drinks. Advertisement

Instead, the aim is to raise awareness and provide ways to reduce potential dental damage. But before we delve into those solutions, let's explore the surprising differences between white and red wine.

Which is worse for your teeh, white or red wine?

Logically, one might assume that red wine stains teeth more due to its vibrant color. However, the current study discovered that white wine can actually cause greater tooth erosion and damage.

The researchers noted that white wines have been shown to have a higher erosion potential than red wines. Within the limits of the study, they said that it can be predicted that more frequent consumption of white wines may lead to more severe tooth erosion.

Red wine, on the other hand, has a higher potential to stain teeth, similar to black tea or coffee. Despite the higher acidity level in white wine, it is important to remember that simply waiting at least an hour between the last glass of wine (or coffee and tea) and brushing your teeth can prevent potential damage.

If waiting is not an option, there's an even simpler and more enjoyable tip: Studies show that consuming calcium-rich cheese while drinking wine can help neutralize the acidity and protect your teeth. So, there's no need to panic and give up these beloved beverages.

With a little awareness and these solutions, you can still enjoy your favorite wine without compromising dental health.