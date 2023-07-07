The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Not brushing your teeth before bed? You could be making a fatal mistake

An extensive study uncovers the connection between neglecting nightly brushing and increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 7, 2023 23:12
How often do you brush your teeth? (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
How often do you brush your teeth? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Neglecting to brush your teeth at night before going to bed may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, researchers have discovered.

The study was conducted over several years and among over 1,500 participants, and it discovered that individuals who skipped brushing their teeth at night had a higher chance of developing diseases such as tonsillitis (angina), heart failure, or even heart attacks.

The study, conducted at Osaka University Hospital in Japan, analyzed 1,675 people aged 20 and over who visited the hospital between April 2013 and March 2016 for examinations, surgeries, or treatments.

The participants were divided into four groups based on their oral hygiene habits: those who brushed their teeth twice a day (morning and night), those who only brushed in the morning, and participants who did not follow any oral hygiene practices.

The researchers also evaluated data such as age, sex, smoking history, and dental or medical history. The team specifically examined patients who were hospitalized due to heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, or aortic diseases requiring surgery.

Credit: IngImageCredit: IngImage

The results revealed that individuals who only brushed their teeth in the morning and did not smoke experienced worse symptoms and had a higher risk of heart and blood vessel diseases. Conversely, those who brushed their teeth twice a day—in the morning and at night—had higher survival rates.

Smokers, however, were found to be at the highest risk level. The authors of the study, published in Nature's Scientific Reports, stated, "The findings clearly indicate that brushing in the morning after waking up is insufficient and that brushing at night is effective for maintaining good health."

The researchers further explained, "Although our findings are limited in relation to cardiovascular disease and cannot be applied to healthy participants, they suggest that brushing your teeth at night is important. While brushing your teeth before breakfast is necessary to avoid disease, the most crucial aspect is brushing your teeth at night before going to bed."

According to experts, bacteria lingering in the mouth are to blame for these diseases, which can lead to serious problems.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by