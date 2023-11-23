This omelet recipe from 'The Bear' puts all others to shame

In the realm of TikTok recipes and life itself alike, there's often a tendency to underestimate things at their beginnings.

Our journey with TikTok recipes started with hesitation but quickly evolved into recognition and addiction. From the initial "you've gone too far" stance, we found ourselves indulging in cottage cheese ice cream, feta pasta, fruit roll-up zeros, and now, the best omelet in the world – all without a hint of disdain.

Perfection: Sydney's omelet

Several weeks after the conclusion of its second season, The Bear left us with fond memories, lingering concerns about an unfulfilled love story, and one unforgettable omelet scene.

The hiatus caused by Hollywood's strike allowed us to revisit this scene repeatedly. Not even the news of the series' justified renewal for a third season diverted our attention, given the multitude of versions and attempts to recreate that perfect omelet.

In a series immersed in the world of food and restaurants, where cooking is often overshadowed, this particular omelet scene stood out—a masterpiece of ASMR that beckons you to the stove, urging you to recreate that French omelet with cheese and, surprisingly, potato chips. Yes, potato chips.

Easy at home: Sydney's omelet

Advertisement

The scene unfolds amidst the chaos of restaurant preparations, with Sydney noticing the pregnant "Sugar" struggling to work. A simple question – "omelet, perhaps?" – sets the madness in motion.

Sydney starts with three eggs, strains them into a bowl, moves to the stove with a generous amount of butter, pours in the eggs, shapes them with an intriguing technique, and adds a thick trail of cheese (according to fans, it's Boursin) in the center.

Rolling the concoction into a classic omelet format, Sydney adds more butter to the pan and another layer once on the plate. Chopped chives are sprinkled on top, and the finishing touch comes in the form of crunchy chip crumbs.

This delightful creation is served alongside a squeezed mixture of oranges and beets, eliciting sighs of pleasure from Sugar and anyone fortunate enough to witness it. The eggs maintain a precise texture – a little runny at the heart of the omelet. The butter and cheese play their roles in an exaggerated yet blissful manner, while the chips, reminiscent of Spanish frittatas, complete the circle of culinary madness.

Beyond the indulgence, the scene offers a rare glimpse into actual food preparation and challenges the industrial mythology of "make me an omelet, and let's see if you really know how to cook." The result is a luxurious omelet that's surprisingly easy to recreate at home. The key is not to skimp on filtering the eggs, to be generous with the cheese and butter (with medium heat rather than high), and to master the technique of rolling the omelet in the pan.

And, of course, don't forget the chips – lots of them. Preferably spicy, though we understand if you've already made your way to the kitchen.