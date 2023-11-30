Processed foods are not as unhealthy as you think - new study

The findings of a significant international study shed light on the health effects of highly processed foods. While regular consumption of meat products and sugary drinks does increase the risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, other processed foods can be beneficial, according to the study published The Lancet.

Despite being part of the ultra-processed foods category, bread and cereals can reduce the risk of these diseases due to their fiber content. Similarly, while sauces, spreads, and condiments negatively impact human health, they are less harmful than animal products and soft drinks.

Moreover, sweets and desserts, prepared meals, salty snacks, and plant-based meat alternatives, previously thought to be problematic, are harmless. The authors assert that treating all processed products as universally detrimental to health is neither wise nor justified.

Just slandered? A bowl of cereal (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Study includes nearly 300,000 people

The research is based on an analysis of the dietary habits and disease history of 266,666 individuals across seven European countries, including the United Kingdom.

"Our findings suggest that higher consumption of UPFs increases the risk of cancer and cardiometabolic multimorbidity," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Multimorbidity refers to the coexistence of multiple life-shortening diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Concerns over processed foods have intensified as they account for 50%-60% of total energy consumption in some high-income countries, surpassing fresh food consumption. Advertisement

Heinz Freisling, a co-author of the study and an expert at the World Health Organization's Agency for Cancer Research said that the study highlights that completely avoiding highly processed foods is unnecessary. Instead, their consumption should be limited, with a preference for fresh or minimally processed foods.

He said that while some processed foods may contribute to the development of chronic diseases, it is incorrect to assume that all processed foods have negative health effects.

As the understanding of processed foods evolves, it is crucial to discern between those that pose health risks and those that can be part of a balanced diet.