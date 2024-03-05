What are the far-reaching harmful ramifications of eating processed foods? - study

About four months ago, I published an article in these pages about the various health problems caused by eating highly processed foods. I began that article with the following quote from Michael Pollin, “If it came from a plant, eat it; if it was made in a plant, don’t.” And now we know that that’s truer than ever.

According to a new review of 45 meta-analyses covering almost 10 million people, and published in the British Medical Journal we see just how far-reaching the ramifications of eating processed foods can be. Senior author Wolfgang Marx, of Deakin University in Geelong, Australia stated, “We found consistent evidence linking higher intakes of ultra-processed foods with over 70% of the 45 different health outcomes we assessed.”

In countries like the United States, more than 60% of the average person’s diet consists of ultra-processed foods. To clarify, I am not referring to gently processed foods, like healthy versions of bread, crackers, jams, and canned vegetables that won’t do a great deal of harm. We are referring more to the ones that use many ingredients including food additives, processed raw materials (hydrogenated fats, modified starches, etc.) and ingredients that are rarely used in home cooking such as ground soy protein or mechanically separated meat.

These foods are mainly of industrial origin, and are hyper-palatable (you always want more). Ready-to-eat meals, jarred sauces, cakes, cookies, candies, most breakfast cereals, and pop-in-the-microwave foods are typical examples of ultra-processed foods.

Staggering statistics

Looking at the new study, we see some staggering statistics. “Strong evidence shows that a higher intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with approximately 50% higher risk of cardiovascular disease-related death and common mental disorders,” said lead author Dr. Melissa Lane. Cardiovascular disease encompasses heart attacks, stroke, clogged arteries, and peripheral artery disease. nutritious foods (credit: PXFUEL)

In addition, these foods contribute to cardio-metabolic health outcomes, weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. Researchers found highly suggestive evidence that eating more ultra-processed foods raised the risk of obesity by 55%, sleep disorders by 41%, development of type 2 diabetes by 40%, and the risk of an early death from any cause by 20%. However, it was something else in this study that stood out and was different from previous studies.

This meta-analysis showed convincing evidence that a high intake of ultra-processed foods could increase the risk of anxiety by up to 53%. In addition, eating this way upped the risk of depression by 20%. Yes, what you eat can have a pronounced effect on mental health and mood as well.

In an article published in 2021 in the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention, psychiatrist Kimberley Cranford, MD, took a look at previously published evidence on the subject of food and mood. Cranford goes through many of the studies that have compared more Mediterranean style diets versus the standard American diets including a 2014 meta-analysis of studies that had been completed up to that point.

THIS REVIEW discovered that an association did exist between a diet high in fruits, vegetables, some fish, and whole grains, to a reduced risk of depression. It is also interesting to note that besides processed foods, an Australian study discovered that women who ate less than 3-4 servings of red meat per week were 50% more likely to not have depression, while those who consumed more were more likely to be depressed. Perhaps the most outstanding example of a study that Dr. Cranford cites, was a study done by the GEICO insurance company which encouraged its obese, diabetic employees to eat a whole foods plant-based diet.

They didn’t restrict calories or modify their exercise routines. The control group got no dietary advice. The fantastic results after 5 months were better sleep, vitality, and mental health. This study was replicated 10 times.

The evidence is very clear. When we get the ultra-processed food out of the diet and put in more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, the results are a lot less disease; including mental health! With evidence so clear, what is holding us back? Take heart, we have been successful before.

We did this already with cigarettes. We had 50% of adults smoking in the early 1960s and now that number is 12%. This is a huge public health victory! We can commit to do the same with ultra-processed foods. Just like tobacco, there needs to be clear warning labels on packages declaring their harmful effects. It’s also time for governments to stop subsidizing harmful foods, and instead promote foods like broccoli, cauliflower, green leafy, berries, and fresh fruits. Starting today, we can cut health costs and create an entire society of people living better and longer lives.

In a conversation a few months ago with a clinical psychologist, I told her that as great a clinician as she is, she and her colleagues are banging their heads against the wall if the patient is not eating well. Not only did she agree with me, she said we also need to get patients to sleep properly and exercise to bring superior results.

So, we have another study telling us about the negative impact of poor diet on health. This time the mental health was addressed as well. It’s already late in the game. Even before our public health officials and politicians take action, we need to clean harmful foods out of our homes and schools. Eliminating processed foods from your diet will, “add hours to your day, days to your year and years to your life.”

The writer is a health and wellness coach and personal trainer with more than 25 years of professional experience. He is director of The Wellness Clinic and can be reached at alan@alanfitness.com.