Denver: A new steakhouse hits Jerusalem - review

Full disclosure: I ate at Denver just after it opened and did not have a great experience. I never got the salads that are supposed to come with the meal, and the meat platter that was brought to me was a little overdone, even though the staff had not asked how I wanted the meat done.

I was disappointed and called owner Yaron to tell him.

He insisted I come back and try the restaurant again, which I was happy to do. It also shows his commitment to getting it right.

Second time's the charm: Eating at Denver steakhouse

This time, the salads were served immediately with freshly baked focaccia, and the salads were all fresh and delicious, with an especially good tehina and a roasted red pepper salad I especially enjoyed. The salads include very well-made crispy chips that were quite addictive, as well as rice and beans.

The salads cost NIS 20 when ordered with a main course, and NIS 65 without a main course – a great option for vegetarians. Denver (credit: ASAF KERALA)

Manager Aharon insisted we try some of the new appetizers that are being offered. The oven-baked cauliflower (NIS 42) was not greasy at all, and the beef carpaccio (NIS 49) was spiced very nicely.

Aharon suggested we order steaks which age in a refrigerator at the entrance to the restaurant. My son chose a 300-gram entrecôte steak (NIS 238), and I had the 250-gram filet mignon (NIS 195), which was served in three medallions.

“Order the steak rare, Mom,” Netanel told me.

Of course, I didn’t listen and ordered it medium rare, and it was slightly overcooked. It’s quite annoying when your child turns out to be right.

The shipudim (skewers) all looked very good and a cut above the regular “shipudiya” food. Prices range from NIS 51 for a “regular skewer” like chicken breast or pargit up to NIS 85 for entrecôte or filet.

Denver is where Medita used to be, which was one of my favorite restaurants. The atmosphere in Denver is the same, with a nice space between the tables, and music was played at a moderate volume.

Aharon said there is a DJ two nights a week and sometimes even a jazz band.

There is also a tapas menu, which looks interesting, with seating at the bar. The tapas menu includes fish ceviche with basil aioli (NIS 69), fried chicken wings in a sweet and spicy sauce (NIS 59), and asado bruschetta with chipotle sauce (NIS 65). It’s a great solution if you want a light meal or a snack along with a cocktail.

There is even a children’s menu of hamburger, schnitzel, and a drink (NIS 65), and a business lunch with various options for NIS 95.

There is also a private room that was hosting a birthday party the night we visited. Overall, a welcome addition to the Baka-Talpiot neighborhood.

Denver

Beit Hanatziv

101 Hebron Road

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 12 noon-11 p.m.

Tel: 072-334-0547

Kashrut: Mehadrin

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.