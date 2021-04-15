The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Pascale's Kitchen: Quick & easy Shabbat lunch

Below you’ll find three recipes that when put together make a wonderful Shabbat lunch meal.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
APRIL 15, 2021 10:49
Kubaneh (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Kubaneh
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Readers often ask how it is that I don’t mind spending so much time in the kitchen. 
How can you go to such great lengths to prepare tasty, aesthetically pleasing and healthy meals, they ask, especially when it comes to Jewish festivals? How do you manage it all?
I have a small confession to make: I don’t actually spend so much time in the kitchen. I love making dishes that are simple and can be put together quickly without too much fuss. I do tend to put extra effort into cooking and baking when the holidays roll around, or for a loved one’s birthday. I enjoy trying out new techniques but also try to serve the trusted dishes my family loves, especially when pressed for time. 
Learn more about Pascale's Kitchen here>>


 
The best middle-of-the-road option is to make tried-and-true recipes that are quick and easy, and just change a little detail to make them special or a bit fancier. That way I don’t spend too much time in the kitchen, but still can serve a dish that is out of the ordinary. 
This is especially helpful in the days and weeks after a holiday, when the last thing we want to do is spend time in food prep. 
In that spirit, below you’ll find three recipes that when put together make a wonderful Shabbat lunch meal. None of the recipes are complicated and they don’t require a full day’s labors, yet all will be scrumptious and quite aesthetic. 
The first recipe is for kubaneh, a traditional Yemenite bread. Making this might seem overwhelming at first, but is actually quite simple. You need to start early enough to give the dough time to rise before baking, but the actual time needed is very short – and the real magic takes place while it’s baking in the oven and then sitting on your Shabbat hot plate. 
The second recipe is for anchovy salad that can be made with spicy peppers instead of anchovies. 
The third recipe is for Moroccan cholent called skhina that is prepared in a large pot with enough room for all the goodness that goes into it. 
The meal ends with a delicious but incredibly easy marble cake that will get gobbled up in a matter of minutes. If you bake it in a fancy pan, it will look even more luxurious. You can also add nuts or dried fruits, or sprinkle it with powdered sugar just before serving, alongside piping-hot mugs of tea.
KUBANEH
A traditional Yemenite bread eaten Shabbat morning, kubaneh looks like rolls baked together in a special tall pot. The dough is kneaded and then allowed to rise a number of times. Some people add an egg to the dough. 
Makes 6-8 servings. 
20 gr. fresh yeast
1 tsp. sugar
½ cup water at room temperature
500 gr. flour, sifted (continued)
1½ tsp. salt
½ cup water
1-2 cups water
80-100 gr. butter or margarine, melted
Dissolve the yeast in a bowl with 1 teaspoon of sugar and ½ cup of room-temperature water. Let it ferment for 15 minutes. If you’re using yeast granules, you can skip this step. 
In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt and fermented yeast or granules. Add the water while kneading. Keep kneading until dough is soft. Cover with a towel or with plastic wrap and place in a warm location to let the dough rise for 3½ hours. 
Separate the dough into 6 or 8 equal-sized balls. Dip each ball into the melted butter or margarine and then place them in a covered jachnun pot with a diameter of 22 or 24 centimeters, or in a regular pot. Place the first ball in the center of the pot, and then place the rest in a ring around the edge. Cover the pot with a towel and let the dough rise again in a warm place for 90 minutes. 
Bake the kubaneh for 45-60 minutes in an oven that was preheated to 180°C until it turns golden brown. Place on the electric Shabbat hot plate and leave it until the morning. 
Level of difficulty: Easy–medium. 
Time: Five hours, plus overnight on electric Shabbat plate.
Status: Dairy or pareve.
SKHINA (CHOLENT MADE WITH CHICKPEAS AND BARLEY)
There’s a large variety of cholent recipes, and each community uses special ingredients. The most noticeable difference between versions is which legumes and vegetables are added. Although some people might think that preparing cholent is complicated, it’s actually quite simple, and no matter what you do, it pretty much always comes out tasty. 
Skhina is a Moroccan version of cholent that means “hot.” It includes chickpeas, barley and rice. You can also add sweet potatoes, which add sweetness as well as a wonderful hue. The barley and rice should be cooked inside a cloth bag that is immersed inside the cholent pot. 
Makes 8 servings. 
350 gr. (2½-3 cups) chickpeas, soaked overnight in water
4-5 pieces of meat on the bone, such as osso buco
2 marrow bones
1 head of garlic, separated into cloves
6-8 potatoes
2 sweet potatoes
8 eggs
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. turmeric
¼ tsp. cumin
8-10 cups water
1 date
Legume and rice bags:
250 gr. barley, soaked in water for 1 hour
1 cup rice, rinsed well
1 cup water
4 cloves garlic
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. turmeric
½ tsp. cumin
Arrange the chickpeas, beef, bones, garlic, potatoes, sweet potatoes and eggs in a large pot. Sprinkle the salt, pepper, paprika, turmeric and cumin on top. Add water to cover the ingredients. Add the date and cook over medium flame until it comes to a boil. 
Add the barley, salt, pepper and half of the spices, 2 cloves of garlic, and half a cup of water to the cloth bag. Close the bag well. If you’re using a plastic, oven-proof bag, make sure to make a few small punctures in the bag with a toothpick. 
Add the rice to another cloth or plastic bag and add the salt, pepper, the other half of the spices, 2 cloves of garlic and half a cup of water. Close the bag well. If you’re using a plastic, oven-proof bag, make sure to make a few small punctures in the bag with a toothpick. 
Once the cholent contents have begun boiling, add the barley and rice bags to the cholent pot. Bring back to a boil and then transfer pot to an electric Shabbat hot plate or to an oven that will be left on all Shabbat.
Level of difficulty: Easy-medium. 
Time: 30 minutes, plus overnight on electric hot plate.
Status: Meat.
Shkina cholent made with chickpeas and barleyShkina cholent made with chickpeas and barley
MARBLE CAKE
This two-color yeast cake is one of my favorites. In addition to swirling cocoa powder into the batter, you can also add dried fruits, nuts or even candies. Once the cake has cooled, make sure to wrap it really tightly with plastic wrap and then a layer of thick foil. This way, it can last for up to 4 days.
This marble cake recipe is so easy and its only drawback is that it gets gobbled up so quickly. 
Use a 24-cm. diameter wonder pot, greased and floured.
200 gr. butter or margarine, softened
1½ cups sugar
2 packets vanilla sugar
3 eggs
3 cups self-rising flour, sifted
150 gr. pareve or dairy whipping cream or yogurt
2 Tbsp. water, juice or milk
2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
3 Tbsp. water, juice or milk
In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the butter or margarine on high speed. Gradually add the sugar and vanilla sugar and mix for 2-3 minutes. Gradually add the eggs. Mix until smooth. 
Lower the speed and add the flour, cream and water/juice/milk gradually and intermittently. Pour half of the batter into the pan. In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa powder with 3 tablespoons of water/juice/milk. Add this to the second half of batter and mix well. Then, pour the rest of the batter into the pan. 
Take a skewer or spoon and stick it into the batter. Drag it inside the batter to make the shape of the number 8, so that the white and brown parts of the batter form an interesting pattern. 
Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 170-180°C for 45-50 minutes. Take out and let cool on a wire rack. 
Level of difficulty: Easy. 
Time: 1 hour.
Status: Pareve or dairy.
Marble cakeMarble cake
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags recipes cooking food recipe shabbat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by