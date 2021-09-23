The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Please Touch Center in Jaffa: A sensual eating experience - review

It is hard to imagine in advance what awaits at BlackOut, so this review will be as much about the experience as a whole as about the actual food.

By BUZZY GORDON  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 14:21
Eating in the Dark: BlackOut at the Please Touch Center in Jaffa. (photo credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
Eating in the Dark: BlackOut at the Please Touch Center in Jaffa.
(photo credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
On the website of the Na Lagaat (Please Touch) Center, the words emerge slowly from the shadows:
“When you are not eating with your eyes, the flavors and scents are filled with new strengths, and dormant senses come to life. When you don’t see anything, you see so much.”
This is the guiding principle behind BlackOut, the only dark restaurant in Israel, and likely the only kosher such restaurant among the other 13 worldwide. BlackOut is the culinary dimension of the Please Touch Center, a venue for theater, events and workshops whose participants and facilitators are persons with disabilities, and whose mission is to help integrate the blind, deaf and blind-and-deaf into society.
It is hard to imagine in advance what awaits at BlackOut, so this review will be as much about the experience as a whole as about the actual food. The first step is to make reservations in advance: the restaurant operates two days a week – Tuesdays and Thursdays – and offers two seatings per night, at 6:30 p.m. and at 9 p.m.
Importantly, there is a major difference between the early and late seating: the former offers the restaurant’s Classic Menu – two courses, a main and dessert (NIS 130/150) – and the latter the three-course Premium Menu – appetizer, main course and dessert (NIS 170/190). The lower of the two prices for the complete menu is for a vegetarian main course, the higher entitles you to a fish main course. 
Food available at BlackOut at the Please Touch Center in Jaffa. (credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)Food available at BlackOut at the Please Touch Center in Jaffa. (credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)
Since BlackOut is a kosher (dairy) restaurant, there is no meat on the menu. Not surprisingly, therefore, there is no lack of vegetarian/vegan – and even gluten-free – options. Both menus include a basket of the house bread; the Premium Menu also includes an aperitif as a welcome cocktail. 
Initially, diners are seated in a lighted area, where menus are distributed and orders for all courses of your meal taken. English menus are available, and one may also request an English-speaking waiter.   
When all diners with reservations have finally straggled in, everyone heads for the locker area, where cellphone and purses are stored for the evening. Names are called, and small groups of about six people are assigned to your guide/waiter for the evening. The guides are all either blind or visually impaired, and they encourage everyone to ask any questions they have about their work – and in general, how they cope in a sighted world 
Your guide will then arrange your group in a conga line chain – hands on shoulders of the person in front of you – and lead you through a black curtain and into a short maze of pitch blackness, until you reach the first table. he/she will help each person get seated, and then explain what is on the table: glasses, cutlery, napkins, a pitcher of water and a basket of bread with dip.
Following her directions, we managed to pour ourselves two glasses of water, without incident. By this time of night we were very hungry, so we dove right into the sourdough bread – and our first experience of blind eating literally exploded in our mouths! 
I am sure I have tasted other bread as good as this excellent sourdough, but rarely have I enjoyed it so much: feeling the soft texture of the baked dough as I chewed, and biting into the crust, whose crackle I could not only feel against my teeth, but even the sound of which reverberated in my ears and head. If I had been dubious before about the effect of the heightening of the other senses once the sense of vision is neutralized, I was now a true believer.
The next challenge was to spread the invisible dip with our invisible knives onto the slices of bread. This feat seemed also to be accomplished flawlessly (although if any dip fell on the forgiving black tablecloth, I could not tell – or feel guilty about). Again, the flavor of the highly seasoned tomato spread was especially intense – to the point where I preferred to go back to eating the bread plain.
Our first courses soon arrived: my companion’s ceviche, and my “surprise” entree: there is a mystery entree that one may order for each course – you do not know exactly what you are getting, and are left to guess the dish and its components solely through your senses of smell (which, in hindsight, I underused) and taste.
I was told the name of my dish as it was served – the Chef’s Salad – and eating it was a bit more challenging, if I wanted to spear more than one vegetable at a time. I did manage to make out the lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese in the liberally dressed salad; according to the vegetarian version of this salad – with Parmesan cheese – itemized on the menu, there was also radish, olives, yellow bell pepper and toasted Jerusalem artichoke. 
My companion, meanwhile, was enjoying her meagre ceviche, and wanted to share it with me – an ordinarily easy task that was rendered extremely complicated under the circumstances. We decided she would feed me, which took some awkward poking and feeling around, and we still somewhat missed the mark. Eventually, I did manage to taste fresh fish in a zesty marinade, and to eat some of the accompanying seed crisps on my own, after she handed them to me. In my opinion, these complex, crunchy crackers stole the show.         
My main course was the very good – if rather chewy – four-cheese tortellini, in a creamy Parmesan sauce, with florets of a decidedly cruciferous vegetable. We were never told in advance the name of my companion’s surprise fish course, but did manage to figure out it was a white fish in a mild coconut curry sauce with rice and peas – also very well done. (In fact, we later learned that the fish was mullet, and the green curry contained tofu, potato, bok choy and caramelized cashew as well.)
Another surprise course was one of our desserts: a delicious pudding, the identity of whose flavor eluded us, until it was revealed as chestnut cream. The Belgian chocolate mousse was also excellent – even if some of the whipped cream topping ended up on my nose. 
Those not wishing to dive into a complete meal can choose to participate in one the center’s tasting workshops: chocolate, or wine and cheese.  
BlackOut
Kosher
Retzif HaAliyah Hashniya, Jaffa Port
Tel. (03) 633-0808
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant kosher food food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by