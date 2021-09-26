After two shots of the coronavirus vaccines, only a minority of renal transplant recipients – some 35% - developed neutralizing antibodies, new research conducted at the Sheba Medical has shown. The study was carried out using the biע data platform MDClone, which allowed the medical professionals to consider a very high number of parameters and identified which variables – like the use of specific medications - were predictive of a weaker or stronger response.

The paper was published in the journal Transplantation, while the physicians are already working on a follow-up study regarding the immune response after the booster jab . In this case, the preliminary results are very encouraging, as Dr. Tamar Hod, the lead author of the study and a nephrologist at Sheba, said.

“Renal transplants are a high-risk population for COVID-19 infection and complications, including prolonged hospitalizations and mortality,” she noted. “At the same time, these individuals don’t respond well to vaccines. With the coronavirus epidemic, therefore, it was important for us to explore the response to the vaccine.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Patients who undergo renal transplants are prescribed immunosuppressive drugs after the surgery for the remainder of their lives, to prevent their immune system from rejecting the organ they received. This same mechanism interferes with the immune system's ability to deal with illness or to create antibodies from vaccinations.

Hod and her colleagues studied 120 patients after a kidney transplant.

“Thanks to MDClone we were able to consider a very high number of clinical data and variables, date of transplant, type of donor, cause of the renal disease and more,” Hod said. “In addition, we obtained a huge amount of laboratory data, such as level of blood cells and platelets.”

According to the physician, it would not be possible to conduct a study analyzing such a high amount of information manually.

“In addition, we were able to consider the medications and dosage they were taking,” Hod remarked.

A health worker is seen preparing to administer the a third COVID-19 booster shot (illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

After two Pfizer shots , only 35% of the transplant recipients developed antibodies, compared to 97.5% of the individuals in the healthy control group.

In addition, the researchers were able to isolate which factors appeared to be associated with a weaker or stronger response.

“For example, we found out that those who were administered the full dosage of a specific immunosuppressive drug were less likely to develop a response, compared to those who received a reduced dosage,” Hod said.

The drug, called Mycophenolic acid (MPA), is usually given to patients in combination with two other immunosuppressive drugs to prevent their immune system from rejecting their new organ.

Asked whether based on the results she would recommend changing the treatment of certain patients, Hod said that it is too premature and a controlled clinical study would be needed to make such a decision.

The level of hemoglobin in the blood also emerged as a variable useful to predict a stronger or weaker response.

MDClone was established five years ago. It provides big-data solutions for healthcare systems and works with organizations in several countries, including Israel, the US and Canada.

Sheba has been working with the company for almost three years.

“All medical data from a hospital is uploaded to one database with a timestamp, which is very important,” said Dana Yaffe, a clinical researcher at MDClone. “This allows doctors to access each patient’s timeline.”

MDClone platform (credit: MDCLONE)

Physicians can access the data and the system autonomously. The platform receives and processes all electronic medical records, also from before the beginning of the cooperation between the company and the medical center.

Researchers at Sheba are already looking at the response of renal transplant recipients after the third vaccine and what they are seeing has been very promising.

“The response, in this case, is much higher: 86% of patients developed antibodies, and those who already developed antibodies after the first two shots presented a more intense response,” Hod said. “It is a very impressive result.”