ALYN Hospital joins with PIM on medical innovation, education, care

ALYN Hospital Pediatric and Adolescent Rehabilitation Center announced a joint venture with healthcare provider Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM) on Monday. The collaboration is aimed at advancing education, research, innovation, and care.

The new initiative, known as the ALYN -PIM Health Gateway, will focus on sharing medical technology and expertise. Collaboration opportunities include physician exchanges, lectures in hospital administration, consulting, and additional training.

“Medical education, research, and innovation are ongoing activities at ALYN, bringing considerable benefits not only to our staff but primarily to our patients,” said Dr. Maurit Beeri, Director General of ALYN Hospital. “By partnering with PIM, we can build a valuable health gateway, connecting our medical teams and professionals. We are looking forward to identifying and developing collaborative initiatives, such as physician exchanges, research projects, and more.”

ALYN Hospital Pediatric Center is one of Israel’s leading healthcare providers for physically challenged and disabled children and young adults. ALYN was founded in Jerusalem in 1932 and was involved in Israel’s fight against polio disease in the 1940s-1950s.

Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM) is a healthcare service provider that connects hospitals and the greater medical community around the world with a network of ten Philadelphia -area medical centers. PIM provides staff, training, and research opportunities through their network of Philadelphia-area hospitals.

Edgar Vesga, CEO and President of PIM, was “very excited” about the collaboration.

“It is important to us that we can continue to make quality medical care available to international patients, and we see cooperation between centers of excellence in Philadelphia and Jerusalem as an ideal way to achieve this goal," she said. "Connecting Israel with Philadelphia opens many doors for both PIM and ALYN to collaborate in future endeavors to improve the future of medicine.”