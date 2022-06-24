The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

After 20 years of research, Haifa scientists claim to have found the way to make elderly human skin young again – in lab rodents.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 21:25
Elderly hand (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Elderly hand (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Have scientists at Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and colleagues abroad – after two decades of research – discovered the fountain of youth? This omnipresent human desire seems closer to fulfillment, at least in laboratory mice, on whom the researchers discovered a mechanism for rejuvenating human organs. 

Conducted by Dr. Aviad Keren, Dr. Yaniv Keren, Prof. Yehuda Ullman, Prof. Amos Gilhar of the Haifa institutions, Dr. Marta Bertolini of the Monasterium Laboratory in Germany and Dr. Ralf Paus of the University of Manchester, the study has just been published in the prestigious journal Science Advances published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science under the title “Human organ rejuvenation by VEGF-A: Lessons from the skin.”  

Using an old skin graft on young mice, they proved that it is possible to make skin and other organs young again via a change in molecular structure through all the layers of the skin.

Transplanting aged human skin onto young mice with severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID) that genetically affects both B and T lymphocytes can rejuvenate the transplantation of living cells, tissues or organs from one species to another, they wrote. This is accompanied by angiogenesis (the growth of new blood vessels), repigmentation of the epidermis (outer layer of the skin) and significant improvements in vital biomarkers connected to aging.

Reversing aging

If one accepts the view that aging is “an ultimately a fatal disease whose progress can be slowed and reversed and views aging as a druggable and reprogrammable target, dissecting the key drivers of human organ aging and developing effective molecular strategies to prevent or even reverse it surely constitutes one of the most fundamental missions of biomedical research,” they wrote. 

Prof. Amos Gilhar (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS) Prof. Amos Gilhar (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)

To achieve this, aging-research models are critically needed in which not only the key drivers of human organ aging can be identified but also the most promising strategies to prevent getting old and to make humans young again through drugs that remove old cells can be tested on lab animals before using on patients, they continued. 

Human skin is ideally suited as such a preclinical aging research model but is rarely used by mainstream aging research for this purpose, but aging of the human body first becomes visible in changes of the skin changes and the graying of hair. 

“While massive industry efforts therefore cater to the ancient human desire to halt or reverse the phenotype of aging skin, success at this frontier has remained moderate at best, and many product claims of in-vivo [in animal models] rejuvenation of human skin are typically insufficiently substantiated.”

The study authors

“While massive industry efforts therefore cater to the ancient human desire to halt or reverse the phenotype of aging skin,” they wrote, “success at this frontier has remained moderate at best, and many product claims of in-vivo [in animal models] rejuvenation of human skin are typically insufficiently substantiated.”

However, the molecular mechanisms that underlie skin aging in lab animals are becoming increasingly understood and seem possible, the researchers wrote. 

The team previously grafted aged human skin on SCID young mice, but they didn’t know whether the rejuvenation of skin that they witnessed extended below the epidermis. To determine this, they used vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) to promote human organ rejuvenation in lab animals. 

The aging was were reversed when old human skin was transplanted on young SCID mice, thus confirming that all layers of human skin could become young again. In addition, the number of new blood vessels in the skin also increased. 



Tags technion rambam medical center science aging Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by