The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Doppelgängers don't just look alike, but act alike, too - study

The researchers say studying look-alikes is novel in the science world, even though it's a common topic in pop-culture.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 00:14
Twins in Beit Shemesh (photo credit: KAREN FELDMAN)
Twins in Beit Shemesh
(photo credit: KAREN FELDMAN)

Could there be someone out there who not only looks just like you but acts like you, too? New research by the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute explains for the first time why we find identical people with no family ties, sometimes on opposite sides of the world. Their similarities go beyond matching facial features, the study found. 

The research, published Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports, collected the same biological material from notably similar individuals (also called “dobles” in Spanish or “Doppelgänger” in German) to see if they could find an objective reason for their similarity. Dr. Manel Esteller, one of the researchers, explained that the study was novel in the science world, even though "dobles" are common in movies. 

“It was also curious to verify that the resemblance of these pairs of doubles was not only limited to facial features but it also affected other physical properties (height and weight), and it is even extended to certain traits of their behavior."

Manel Esteller

“The appearance of 'look-alikes' of a person, as if they were photocopies, has been a matter of attention in the arts and popular culture, but it has never been approached from a scientific point of view”, Esteller said. 

Personality is more than looks 

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b (credit: REUTERS/NATIONAL HUMAN GENOME RESEARCH INSTITUTE/HANDOUT) A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b (credit: REUTERS/NATIONAL HUMAN GENOME RESEARCH INSTITUTE/HANDOUT)

The results, which examined headshot pictures of 32 candidate look-alike couples, indicated that human doubles share similar variations of their DNA, particularly in relation to those genes involved in the development of the mouth, nose, eyes, chin and forehead. Given that the human population is now 7.9 billion, and we are much more interconnected, these repetitions are becoming more common.

The team noted that those similarities don't stop at facial features. “It was also curious to verify that the resemblance of these pairs of doubles was not only limited to facial features but it also affected other physical properties (height and weight), and it is even extended to certain traits of their behavior,” Esteller said. 

To determine this, all participants completed a comprehensive biometric and lifestyle questionnaire in their native language (English, Spanish, and French). 

Esteller expressed hope that the study can open new research lines on genetic disease and material. He said, on the one hand, that “it provides the basis for diagnosing genetic diseases from the analysis of the image and shape of the face” and on the other hand, “it allows, from an unknown DNA sample, to reconstruct the face of the person to whom that genetic material belongs, one of the great desires of forensic medicine." 



Tags dna research Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by