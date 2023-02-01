The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What started off as a simple manicure ended up as skin cancer

It started with a simple manicure just before Thanksgiving, and almost ended with a finger being amputated.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 08:37
Person receiving a manicure (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Person receiving a manicure (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Grace Garcia never imagined that a regular manicure would lead to her cancer diagnosis.

Garcia, 50, recently shared her story on FOX 11 Los Angeles and said that a manicure she got in November 2021 turned into a nightmare.

According to Garcia, she tried to make an appointment with her regular manicurist right before Thanksgiving, but she wasn't available. She then decided to visit another place near her workplace. The San Gabriel, Calif., resident said that the woman was aggressive while filing the nail on her right ring finger. Garcia said that afterward, her finger didn't look good, and it really hurt. She recalled that a blister formed on her finger which wouldn't heal.

Garcia thinks that the nail technician probably used the same set of tools on another customer before her, she told Today.com in another interview. She added that she wasn't sure if the bump was a wart or not.  

At home, she put antibiotic ointment on the wound. But when the situation worsened, she returned to the beauty salon to inform management of the employee's mistake. To her surprise, they told Garcia that the nail technician had already been fired due to several complaints from other customers. But it doesn't end there. 

Person receiving a manicure (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) Person receiving a manicure (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Concerned that her finger hadn't healed after three months, she went to a general practitioner who referred her to a dermatologist for a biopsy. Almost immediately after her visit to the dermatologist, Garcia received an ominous call. She was returning to her car when he called and said she must return to the doctor's office.

The cancer diagnosis

Garcia was referred to a specialist at UCLA who said that Garcia had squamous cell carcinoma, which in this case was caused by HPV. Apparently, this manicurist had nicked a previous client who had HPV, which was then transferred when Garcia was cut. 

Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in the squamous cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin. Although not life-threatening, the condition can be aggressive, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Garcia was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer. Dr. Teo Soleymani said she was lucky she sought early medical attention. Soleymani stated that Garcia's persistence led her to a great result and relatively simple treatment with Mohs surgery, and she saved herself from having her finger amputated. 

Soleymani said he has seen only a handful of cases of cancer caused by manicures. He said that doctors rarely see high-risk squamous cell carcinoma from manicures yet he's treated six patients with it so far.

Garcia underwent a surgical procedure that allowed her doctors to remove the cancer without removing too much skin. Garcia said that she fought from day one when she realized something was wrong. Although her finger is now normal, she admitted that she's still traumatized by the whole ordeal.



Tags health cancer Cancer Treatment cancer detection Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by