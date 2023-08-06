The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Here's why parents need to be careful of 'dry drowning'

"Dry drowning" or "secondary drowning" are terms that refer to rare complications that are more common in children.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 03:53
A small child is ready for some swimming fun by the water. (photo credit: MAARIV)
A small child is ready for some swimming fun by the water.
(photo credit: MAARIV)

Drowning is one of the biggest risks for small children during the summer months. Though we know not to take our eyes off of our children even for a moment in the pool or the sea, even if there is a lifeguard, even if they are wearing life jackets, and even if they "know how to swim," -- there is still a risk.

There is another lesser-known risk that can be fatal, especially to children. It is referred to as "dry drowning" or "secondary drowning," which are non-medical terms, but they refer to rare complications that are more common in children. Watch out for them and go to the doctor or hospital emergency room as soon as they occur, if they do.

Dry drowning occurs when there is a lack of oxygen in the body and it results from inhaling or swallowing a small amount of water while swimming through the nose or mouth, which causes a spasm in the child's vocal cords and leads to the closing of the airways, resulting in difficulty breathing. These signs start hours later or develop days after the drowning.

Can you drown outside of water?

As mentioned, this is a series of delayed symptoms that someone may experience after a water-based accident which is different than actual drowning, because there is no water that actually reaches the lungs.

Secondary drowning is another term people use to describe other complications of drowning. It occurs in a situation where water enters the lungs and can irritate the lining of the lungs and fluid is able to accumulate, which causes a condition called pulmonary edema. Pulmonary edema is one of the most serious conditions that can occur when water enters the lungs.

Dr. Jason Milk explained that "the lungs stop working properly, and it can lead to a more serious medical emergency."

"You will likely notice that your child has trouble breathing right away, and it may get worse in the following 24 hours. Your child may also experience changes in behavior such as irritability or low energy levels, which means the brain is not getting enough oxygen. Although in most cases the symptoms pass by themselves, it is important to check them."

Dr. Mark Reiter, former president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, said, "The most likely scenario is that the symptoms are relatively mild and improve over time. Any problem can usually be treated if the patient receives medical treatment immediately, and the parents' task is to monitor the child closely for 24 hours after the incident."

Raymond Petit, assistant medical director of the emergency department at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, says that if the symptoms do not go away or if they get worse, the child should be taken to the emergency room immediately.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by