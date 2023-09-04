The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Your DNA can help spot Parkinson's disease earlier than ever

A new study has found that DNA damage, like that caused by Parkinson’s disease, can be spotted in the blood of rodents and the tissue of Parkinson’s patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 12:38
An illustrative photo of a blood test. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An illustrative photo of a blood test.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Scientists may have found a new way to gain an early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study published late last month.

The peer-reviewed article, which is published in the academic journal Science Translational Medicine, chronicles the discovery of a blood test that may help people access brain cell-saving medication. 

Often, diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can take significant time. This can leave sufferers to experience progressively worsening fits of tremors, dementia, difficulty moving and other symptoms throughout the disease’s progression.

The new study has found that DNA damage, like that caused by Parkinson’s disease, can be spotted in the blood of rodents and the tissue of Parkinson’s patients. 

While this research awaits further testing before it is available for widespread use, the new information “adds to our ability to state confidently that an individual has Parkinson’s disease or not,” said neurodegeneration researcher Mark Cookson to Science.org.

Anemia in the blood where some of the red blood cells are crescent-shaped. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Anemia in the blood where some of the red blood cells are crescent-shaped. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“It’s really exciting because it’s something [physicians] could use to detect [Parkinson’s] before the clinical symptoms emerge,” says neuroscientist Malú Tansey of the University of Florida, who also was not involved with the research,” the authors of the study wrote.

What is Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a condition where neurons in the brain die, which causes the neurotransmitter dopamine to reduce its output. This can lead to a variety of conditions including muscle stiffness, balance problems, speech and cognitive problems, and a number of other issues.

It is believed that the cause of Parkinson’s is both genetic and based on environmental factors.

Parkinson’s often involves malfunctioning mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell. Brain tissue from some Parkinson’s patients carries signs of mitochondrial DNA damage. Using this, and the knowledge that other researchers discovered defective mitochondria in patients’ blood cells, the researchers were able to discover mitochondrial DNA damage in blood “could be a surrogate for what’s happening in the brain,” explained neuroscientist Laurie Sanders.

The test, developed by Sanders’ team, was able to pick up on the disease-promoting variant of LRRK2, even among patients with no symptoms.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by