92-year-old goes on first date in 25 years: Disappointment

A remarkable story unfolds as a 92-year-old grandmother decided to venture back into the dating world after a hiatus of 25 years. However, her first date didn't unfold as expected, leaving her with a "complete failure" to recount.

She took to TikTok, where she boasts millions of followers, to share her journey and the insights she gained from it.

The grandmother, who goes by the handle @grandma_droniak, has garnered an impressive 11.8 million followers on TikTok and has accumulated a staggering 341 million likes. She revealed that she crossed paths with her date during a bingo night, and the prospect of their dinner together left her feeling nervous. But she said that she couldn't turn down the opportunity for a date; after all, time is ticking, and she was not getting any younger.

@grandma_droniak i couldnt say no to a first date because its been too long and im not getting any younger ♬ original sound - grandma_droniak

Why did she decide to go? He was handsome

She confessed that she thought he was handsome, so could not resist the invitation. She wrote that maybe there would be a kiss and applied lipstick before she left the date.

Later that evening, she returned to update her multitude of followers on the outcome of her date.

Her recounting was candid: She said that the date was not what she expected. He did not even notice her attire or offer a single compliment. His treatment of the waiter was abysmal; he was simply rude. To make matters worse, he didn't even hold the door for her, a courtesy one would expect from a gentleman.

To sum it up, he wasn't her cup of tea, and to add to that, he happened to be shorter than her.

Her final verdict? "Only entertain gentlemen," she asserted with conviction.

The online community supported the grandmother

The online community rallied behind the 92-year-old, showering her with encouragement and well-wishes for a better romantic future.

Tens of thousands of comments poured in, with one admirer noting, "Keep those standards high! You're an inspiration!"