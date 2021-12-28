Bennett: Israel on eve of unprecedented storm of COVID-19 infection

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned citizens on Tuesday that the country was about to see an unprecedented “storm of coronavirus infection, on a scale that we have not seen in Israel before.”

Speaking during an interview with KAN News, the prime minister talked about the isolation policy his government expects to adopt, the challenge of the Omicron wave and its impact on children, and what tactics – including a lockdown – might be used to keep infection rates in check.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

"The storm will happen – we cannot prevent it," Bennett said. "What we can do is give every human being protection.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The prime minister was referring to COVID vaccines and new medications, tens of thousands of doses which have been purchased and are en route to Israel.

He had set a goal of vaccinating a minimum of 80,000 people per day, but the country has fallen drastically behind that number since the end of the fourth wave. There are still a million Israelis who have not gotten their booster shots, around the same number of children who remain unvaccinated and another 700,000 Israelis who have not been inoculated at all.

Israeli school students receive Covid-19 vaccine injection, at Hadassim primary school in Tzur Hadassah, December 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

And the number of cases is soaring.

Israel is averaging 1,600 new cases per day, tweeted Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science who advises the government. He said he believes that some 850 of those new cases are Omicron, although this has not been confirmed. He said that he expects the reproduction rate to skyrocket to 2.6.

He said Omicron likely already represents 60% of new cases and "spreads rapidly at an unprecedented rate, doubling every two to three days."

Preliminary numbers presented Tuesday morning by the Health Ministry showed close to 3,000 new cases and a positivity rate of nearly 3.5%.

Would Israel have to lock down as a result of Omicron?

Bennett could not commit either way.

“My goal from the beginning of the pandemic was to avoid closures as much as possible ,” he said, something for which he received “quite a bit of criticism” during the Delta wave.

“I was told that the fact that I do not impose transverse limits is a mistake, and I withstood this pressure. I'm not afraid to do what's right,” Bennett told KAN.

But he admitted that in the case of Omicron, he does not know what the next day will bring and therefore “I do not want to make statements, because it is really complicated.

“The Omicron is different from everything we knew,” he said. “It is very contagious. It is breaking world records in almost all places.”

Bennett added that data out of the United States and Britain is starting to show a significant increase in pediatric hospitalizations in this wave – aligning with a warning issued last weekend by researchers at the Hebrew University, who said that at least 4% of severe Omicron cases would be children.

There are already close to 100,000 Israelis in isolation and officials have raised a red flag that as Omicron becomes the dominant wave in Israel, the policy of forced isolation for even vaccinated people who come in contact with someone carrying the variant could shut down the country.

Bennett said he was presented with a plan in which vaccinated people would not be required to isolate anymore “even if it is possible, they touched one another… Whoever is vaccinated would continue to be able to function.”

However, he said that those who are not vaccinated would be immediately quarantined.

“Therefore, I recommend to anyone who wants to continue with their routine – at work, at school – just get vaccinated,” the prime minister said.

But he fell short of agreeing to sanction those who do not. He told KAN that “I do not believe in imposing fines on people who have not been vaccinated.”

Will Israel give the fourth shot?

Last week, the Pandemic Advisory Team recommended that a fourth jab be given to the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and medical workers. Bennett immediately sent out a statement celebrating the move, but Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash has been slow to approve it.

“We have quite a few indications in this context,” Bennett said. “We are not talking about a vaccine for all Israeli citizens, but about immunosuppressed people and the elderly.

“We are seeing a decline in the effectiveness of the booster after a few months,” he added. “But I am putting my trust in the hands of the professionals.”

And on his decision to go to the Knesset on Monday despite coming in contact with his daughter, who is infected with Omicron?

Benjamin “Netanyahu dragged me to the Knesset,” Bennett charged, “even though he knows I was in contact with an Omicron case and although he knows this could cause the infection of more Knesset staff and members.”