The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,154 new daily coronavirus cases

A total of 10,154 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday and the number of coronavirus related deaths recorded in Israel currently stands at 10,154.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 11:28

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 11:30
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

A total of 10,154 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, almost double the previous day’s figure. This is likely due to the low numbers of tests being carried out over the weekend, as seen in the available Health Ministry data.

Over the course of the day on Sunday, 66,915 officially recognized PCR and antigen tests were taken, with a positive return rate of 16.08%. In contrast, only 36,106 tests were taken on Saturday.

The number of serious cases continues to drop and now stands at 580. Of that number, 246 patients are considered critical, with 217 of them intubated and 22 connected to ECMO machines.

The number of coronavirus related deaths recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 10,154, with 26 of those occurring within the last day. 

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

To date, close to 6.7 million have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of whom 6.1 million have also received a second. 4.4 million people have received the third dose, and within that number, roughly 726,900 have received a fourth.



Tags health death Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by