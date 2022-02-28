COVID-19 in Israel: 10,154 new daily coronavirus cases

A total of 10,154 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, almost double the previous day’s figure. This is likely due to the low numbers of tests being carried out over the weekend, as seen in the available Health Ministry data.

Over the course of the day on Sunday, 66,915 officially recognized PCR and antigen tests were taken, with a positive return rate of 16.08%. In contrast, only 36,106 tests were taken on Saturday.

The number of serious cases continues to drop and now stands at 580. Of that number, 246 patients are considered critical, with 217 of them intubated and 22 connected to ECMO machines.

The number of coronavirus related deaths recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 10,154, with 26 of those occurring within the last day.

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

To date, close to 6.7 million have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of whom 6.1 million have also received a second. 4.4 million people have received the third dose, and within that number, roughly 726,900 have received a fourth.