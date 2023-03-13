COVID, flu or RSV? How to tell the three common diseases apart

The coronavirus is making a big comeback, and if that wasn't enough, there are more and more cases of the flu and RSV.

According to the Health Ministry data, since the start of October 2022 until the end of December, there were 1,843 people hospitalized with the flu, of which 356 were hospitalized in the last week.

The flu can cause serious illnesses like pneumonia, as well as other respiratory complications, heart muscle inflammation and even death. The only real way to protect yourself from the flu is the flu vaccine.

And according to the Health Ministry data, in the same period of time, 1,808 people were hospitalized with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – a common cause of respiratory diseases. Four hundred and nine of them were hospitalized in just the last week of the year.

RSV causes respiratory diseases, especially in babies and toddlers under the age of two, where it manifests as bronchiolitis.

And in addition to all of this, there are more and more patients with COVID. In the last week of 2022, there were over 1,000 new cases per day on average with no signs of stopping. At the start of 2023, there were 12,315 coronavirus patients in Israel, 545 of them hospitalized.

The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

How do you differentiate between the three sicknesses?

One of the main problems is that it is difficult to distinguish between these diseases. Lots of people suffer from breathing difficulties, coughs, sore throat and fevers – and these could be symptoms of all three of these viruses. So how do you know when to do a COVID test?

Although there are quite a few similar symptoms, each disease also has some unique ones, as well as differing in how the diseases progress. Here are five characteristics you can use to differentiate between COVID, RSV and the flu: