The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Therapeutic games, weak brain stimulation slow cognitive decline - study

Weak brain stimulation and therapeutic games are not just a way to pass the time, according to British, Canadian and Italian researchers

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 15:49
Mental health [illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mental health [illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Most newspapers have puzzles, crosswords and games to challenge readers, and the number of these diversions on the Internet is endless. But they are not just a way to kill time. Scientists have found that they can boost the working memory of older people using non-invasive stimulation. 

Working memory is critical for people to function well in everyday life. This evanescent form of memory holds and manipulates a finite amount of information over a short time interval, enabling people to interact with their environment in an effective and efficient manner. Working memory typically declines as people get older, with the decline in its capacity causing daily difficulties in people with dementia, stroke and Parkinson’s disease. 

Scientists and physicians from the University of Birmingham in the UK; Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada; and the University of Trento in Italy have created a new technology called “cognitive needs and skills training (COGNISANT) to slow this decline. Their study and showed that it can provide real benefits for older people who have low working-memory capacity (WMC). 

They published their research in Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience under the title “Older adults with lower working memory capacity benefit from transcranial direct current stimulation when combined with working memory training: A preliminary study.” 

‘SO FAR only half the puzzles I ordered have arrived, but the experience has been fascinating, though nerve-racking.’ (credit: REUTERS)‘SO FAR only half the puzzles I ordered have arrived, but the experience has been fascinating, though nerve-racking.’ (credit: REUTERS)

Online therapeutic exercises similar to games or apps

The online therapeutic exercises, developed to improve working memory, attention and vigilance, are packaged in the type of attractive interface that would be familiar to online game or App users.  Brain stimulation was administered via a mobile wireless device that delivers a small, two-milliAmpère transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) during training.

The study involved healthy people aged 55 to 76 years old who were split into two groups. Both groups played the online games for 20 minutes a day over a five-day period. While one group also received tDCS, the other group wore the tDCS device, which resembles a swimming cap, but did not receive tDCS. 

The researchers, who measured baseline WMC before the study and two days after completion, found that WMC improved significantly in all participants regardless of age or whether they received tDCS. 

Importantly, the combination of training games and tDCS showed particular benefit in older people with lower initial working memory wgi represented a subset of people aged 69.5 to 76 years. The advantage was evident from the first day of training and became statistically significant when it was concluded.  

The team included biomedical engineer Dr Sara Assecondi (formerly at Birmingham but now at Trento’s Center for Mind/Brain Sciences); Prof.  Kim Shapiro from Birmingham’s School of Psychology; and Prof. Gail Eskes from Dalhousie’s psychology and neuroscience departments. 

“Approaches used for hospital rehabilitation are difficult to translate to the home setting, but our approach uses online tools, and delivers brain stimulation via a device that can be used anywhere, with the dose determined remotely by the physician,” said Assecondi. 

“Intensive exercises at just the right difficulty are important for increasing brain capacity or efficiency,” added Eskes, “and the game-like aspects increase motivation and make it easier to stick with the challenging sessions.”

“Although cognitive decline in the elderly is an inevitability, approaches such as COGNISANT, in combination with regular physical exercise, can stem this decline and provide individuals with a higher quality of life.”

Prof. Kim Shapiro

“Although cognitive decline in the elderly is an inevitability, approaches such as COGNISANT, in combination with regular physical exercise, can stem this decline and provide individuals with a higher quality of life,” said Shapiro.

The researchers have already shown in a previous study that coupling tDCS with strategy on how to do tasks requiring working memory can also help young people with low WMC to improve their performance by helping them put in place strategies that they would not otherwise be able to develop. 

The researchers are planning further studies to study other means of brain stimulation that may be even more effective. They are now finishing up a study evaluating the benefits of COGNISANT in patients who have undergone a stroke. 



Tags elderly science scientific study Brain Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by