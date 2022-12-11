The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

Commonly-used artificial sweetener linked to anxiety - study

Aspartame, a sweetener used in thousands of products, produced anxiety-like behavior that can even pass on to further generations.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 05:52
Cans of Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Cans of Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)

A commonly used artificial sweetener called aspartame may be linked to anxiety, even if used according to FDA guidelines, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener which has been used with FDA approval since 1981 in thousands of low-calorie foods and drinks.

The researchers from Florida State University noted that aspartame is broken down into aspartic acid, phenylalanine and methanol once consumed, all of which can have strong effects on the central nervous system. Nevertheless, research on the sweetener's effects on the brain and mental health is split.

In the new study, researchers gave mice either drinking water containing 8-15% of the FDA recommended maximum daily intake of aspartame or plain drinking water. The dose is equivalent to about six to eight 8-ounce cans of diet soda a day for humans.

The mice given the aspartame-dosed drinking water displayed “robust anxiety-like behavior.” Diazepam, commonly known as Valium, helped alleviate their anxious behavior.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Aspartame exposure affects genes as well

The aspartame exposure also affected the genes of the mice, changing the mice’s amygdalas in ways that caused its cells to fire more, which could explain the anxiety in the mice.

The researchers additionally checked to see if the changes in the mice’s behavior would be passed down to later generations, even if they weren’t exposed to aspartame. The researchers took male mice who were exposed to the sweetener and bred them with female mice who weren’t exposed. They then bred these children with other female mice who also weren’t exposed to aspartame.

The scientists found that the descendants of mice who had been exposed to aspartame and the descendants of those descendants also expressed anxiety-like behavior, suggesting that the effects of the sweetener could be passed down to descendants for up to at least two generations.

Aspartame's effects seem to decrease over generations

Diazepam treatment for the mice’s descendants helped their symptoms, but alleviated the symptoms of the second generation more than it did for the first generation, suggesting that the sweetener's effects decreased somewhat over generations.

Genetic testing also found that the aspartame-induced changes in the amygdala were passed down from the sweetener-exposed mice to their descendants, but not to the descendants of those descendants.

“What this study is showing is we need to look back at the environmental factors, because what we see today is not only what’s happening today, but what happened two generations ago and maybe even longer,” said co-author Pradeep Bhide, the Jim and Betty Ann Rodgers Eminent Scholar Chair of Developmental Neuroscience in the Department of Biomedical Sciences.

“It was such a robust anxiety-like trait that I don’t think any of us were anticipating we would see,” said doctoral candidate Sara Jones. “It was completely unexpected. Usually you see subtle changes.”



Tags scientific study Mental Health Anxiety sugar research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by