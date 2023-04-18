The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

This Alzheimer's drug was called a 'breakthrough,' so why did 3 people die?

Lecanemab was hailed by headlines as a breakthrough treatment for Alzheimer's. Now, with the death of a third patient, there are concerns about this medication.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, WALLA! HEALTH
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 13:48
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative).
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Alzheimer's disease is very scary, so when it was announced that a new treatment can slow cognitive decline, there was great enthusiasm. However, a third death linked to the drug during clinical trials has raised fears regarding its safety.

New medical records have shown that a 79-year-old Florida woman who took part in the trials died in mid-September after extensive brain swelling, bleeding and seizures. Neuroscientists who studied these records say that her death was likely caused by the drug lecanemab, which has been considered a breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer's.

"The brain swelling and the microhemorrhages … could be a serious side effect of the study medication," Leiden University neuroscientist and neurologist Ellis van Etten said, according to the website of the academic journal Science.

"The brain swelling and the microhemorrhages … could be a serious side effect of the study medication."

Ellis van Etten

Japanese biotech firm Eisai Co., which makes the drug under the brand name Leqembi alongside US firm Biogen, didn't disclose the third patient's death at the annual Alzheimer's conference in San Francisco. Rather, the company instead revealed data from lecanemab's phase 3 trial that showed the slowed rate of cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients by an average of 27% over 18 months.

It is important to note that the third death's revelation came amid other reports of serious brain swelling and bleeding in the main clinical trial, as well as two other deaths earlier. 

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease (credit: National Institutes of Health) A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease (credit: National Institutes of Health)

Eisai attributed these previous deaths and brain injuries to factors unrelated to their drug and didn't comment on the Florida woman's death, citing patient privacy concerns. 

"All serious events, including fatalities, are reported to Eisai and considered in our evaluation of the study. This information is provided to the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and other regulatory authorities," an Eisai spokesperson told Science.

According to them, when assessing a patient's death, age and medical condition must be taken into account. However, according to her medical records, the Florida woman had no apparent health problems aside from signs of early Alzheimer's.

Eiasi reported 13 deaths in a clinical trial featuring around 1,800 participants. According to Science, the company said that these deaths were expected given the participants' age and health conditions and explained that the number of deaths was similar in the lecanemab and placebo groups. However, the details of each death haven't been released, so scientists haven't been able to independently verify if the drug was responsible.

According to Science, lecanemab is one of several experimental Alzheimer's drugs that target amyloid beta, the protein that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer's patients which many have theorized could be what causes memory loss and fatalities due to brain cell death.

However, drugs like this can come with a dangerous side effect: Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which is brain swelling and bleeding, lecanemab trial investigator and Toronto Memory Program behavioral neurologist Dr. Sharon Cohen explained, according to CNN.

US FDA gives controversial Alzheimer's drug accelerated approval

However, just a month after the revelation of the third death, the US FDA gave accelerated approval to lecanemab, meaning it is approved for use in serious cases when there is an unmet medical need that the drug could help.

"Alzheimer's disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has devastating effects on their loved ones," Billy Dunn, director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said at the time in an FDA statement. "This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's, instead of only treating the symptoms of the disease."

Months later, in March, Biogen revealed that the FDA would give lecanemab a priority review, which is needed for the drug to transition from accelerated approval to full approval. The results from this are due by July 6, 2023.



Tags drugs medicine death Alzheimer FDA - Food and Drug Administration Brain damage Brain
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by