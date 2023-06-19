The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

Suffering from laziness? This is how to overcome it and improve your life

How many times has a task come up and you said, “I’ll do it tomorrow?” Is it because you are busy or because you are lazy? This is how you can fight laziness and improve yourself.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 02:33
Low wages, workplace disrespect, no career advancement and employee dissatisfaction have helped contribute quiet quitting, which has become popular on TikTok (Illustrative). (photo credit: PXHERE)
Low wages, workplace disrespect, no career advancement and employee dissatisfaction have helped contribute quiet quitting, which has become popular on TikTok (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Why do something tomorrow that you can do today? The Japanese word “Kaizen” means to “change your life for the better.” According to the Times of India, the Japanese cultural concept can be applied as a way to overcome laziness. 

The philosophy focuses on the continued improvement that aims to make small changes that can lead to a significant difference over time.

By adopting this approach, people will be able to break free of the cycle of laziness and develop productive thoughts and a high level of self-discipline.

Acknowledging laziness: The first step to overcoming laziness

The first step to overcome laziness is to recognize it and learn about your own habits. You can focus on behavior, routine and thinking patterns to understand in which areas you tend to be lazy.

The one-minute principle

The one-minute principle is a powerful technique that can help a person overcome laziness.

A man working from home works on his laptop from bed. (credit: MICRO BIZ MAG/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) A man working from home works on his laptop from bed. (credit: MICRO BIZ MAG/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A person should aim to commit to spending just one-minute on a task that they have been avoiding. Often, the hardest part of a task is getting started so once a person starts, it is easier to continue a task and even finish it.

Establish a regular routine

Establishing a regular routine can help you overcome your laziness.

Determining specific times for work, exercise, relaxation and other activities can help to instil self-discipline and reduce procrastination of tasks.

The Pomodoro technique

The Pomodoro technique is accredited with improving time management skills, which leads to increased productivity.

This technique dictates that tasks should be divided into 25 minute sections with breaks in-between called ‘Pomodoros.’ The breaks should be short.

This method can help maintain attentiveness to the task and reduce the feeling of fatigue.

The term “Kaizen” emphasizes the importance of setting realistic goals and breaking down large tasks into manageable steps. By focusing on smaller goals, the feeling of being overwhelmed can be largely avoided.

Self-discipline to control laziness 

Laziness can often stem from a lack of self-discipline. This is why it is important to train yourself to avoid giving in to the temptations of procrastination and distractions. 

This can be achieved through setting deadlines, and prioritizing tasks that will increase focus and discipline.

Celebrate achievements - even if they are small

Celebrating and rewarding yourself for progress along the way can help to reinforce the positive behavior. This can motivate you to continue the path and beat laziness. 

Adopt a “growth” mindset

When a person focuses their thinking on "growing,” learning and improving, instead of being discouraged by obstacles they see, tasks can be seen as an opportunity to rise higher.

Adopting the idea that personal development is a lifelong journey, can help to continue your personal journey and thus you invite progress and prosperity into your life.



Tags lifestyle successful jewish people Mental Health Life
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by