The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Want to be productive? Here are five ways to stop procrastinating

Even if we don't want to see ourselves as such, most of push things off. A few of us have even turned into chronic procrastinators, so what can we do?

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 16, 2023 03:48
Working from home (photo credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash)
Working from home
(photo credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

Procrastination is a trap that many of us fall into. In fact, the data shows that about 80 percent of people are procrastinators. One in five is already a chronic procrastinator.

Although it may be comforting to know that we are not alone in this, we need to understand how much it can hold us back. So how can the phenomenon be overcome?

Procrastination is an active process, in which the person chooses to engage in something else instead of the task he knows needs to be done. It is, in fact, the gap between the time I want to do the task, and the time I actually do it. For example: when I have a presentation to finish for work, and instead, I will fold laundry.

Procrastination usually involves ignoring an unpleasant and/or difficult task (this is the #1 reason for procrastination) but probably more importantly, in favor of a more enjoyable or easier task.

Another example: instead of paying a penalty whose deadline is approaching, I'll scroll for fun through Facebook. And not only that, sometimes the procrastinators will also postpone fun activities and recreation, such as going on a family vacation (due to the difficulty of organizing it), or a date with a partner, because they didn't arrange for a babysitter.

How to get things done (credit: FLICKR)How to get things done (credit: FLICKR)

Is procrastination the same as laziness?

Procrastination often feels like laziness, but in reality they are different. Laziness implies indifference, inactivity and unwillingness to act.

Procrastination, on the other hand, has a goal, a target, a desire or a dream, but there is difficulty in carrying it out.For example, I want to start exercising, and even participate in a marathon eventually, but find it difficult to go for a run in the morning and put it off day by day.

Procrastination has negative consequences: it creates stress and hurts mentally, people who procrastinate are sick more often because they postpone check ups, and even small episodes of procrastination can make us feel guilty or ashamed. This can lead to a reduction in productivity and cause us to miss the goals we have set for ourselves.

If we postpone a task for a long time, we may lose motivation and become disappointed in ourselves, which may lead to depression and even job loss, in extreme cases. Data indicates that about 40 percent of people going bankrupt are chronic procrastinators.

In recent years, a connection between procrastination and attention deficit disorder has been proven. Procrastination is a central characteristic of attention deficit disorder - it is the result of a different function of the frontal lobe in the brain, which is responsible for the executive functions that help us to motivate actions.

Five ways to stop procrastinating

As with most habits, procrastination can be overcome. One of the ways is the "the way of the five":

1. The "five why" technique: Check why you are putting off the assignment, to understand what to change in your behavior. Ask yourself five times, to be precise. Once we understand the reason, we can find a good solution for it.

For example: Why don't I do sports? Because it's less suitable for me in the morning? Because this sport bores me? Because my goal is actually different and I want to eat healthy?

2. The "five seconds" technique: When you decide to do something count down from five, and before you reach 1 get up and do it without thinking about it. After five seconds from the moment we think of doing an action, our brain will start coming up with explanations and excuses why we shouldn't, starting with "I'm too tired to wash the dishes now", or "my partner needs to do this", and so on.

To overcome this, we will perform the action before the end of five seconds from the moment we decided on it.

3. The "five in the morning" technique (if you are a night owl - skip this section). The morning is the time when most of us are more efficient. That's why we plan the important tasks for the morning. Of course, you don't have to do it at five in the morning, but don't waste the morning time on emails or social media.

If, for example, you have an important presentation to prepare for work today, start with this, and as early as possible in the morning. Move on to the next tasks only when you complete it.

4. The "five minute" technique: You should plan an action of five minutes. The reason is that after this, we see an increase in the level of dopamine which creates a feeling of motivation for action, and helps us to continue it.Dopamine is also called the hormone of motivation or reinforcement, so our ambition is that it will be secreted as much as possible in our brain, and this can be done by starting the action.

5. The "five people" technique: Commitment to external factors motivates action, as does help from other people.Think of five people who can help you, or who you can commit to carrying out the task.

For example: Mom, Dad or Grandma can help prepare meals for the coming week, thus saving us time and effort, or you can arrange with a friend to go for a walk in the evening and it will not be pleasant for us to cancel.

Dr. Shirley Hershko is a senior expert in the field of attention. A researcher and writer, lecturer at the Hebrew University, owner of an institute for diagnosis and treatment, she wrote 4 successful books (among them the bestseller, "People of Attention").



Tags Facebook social media stress Tips workspace
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by