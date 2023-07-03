How are Israelis holding up emotionally post-COVID? - survey

According to a new social survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), among those aged 20 and over, 51% assess their state of health as “very good,” 33% “good,” 12% “not so good” and 4.3% “'not good at all.”

The CBS has conducted the social survey every year since 2002. It provides information on the living conditions of the Israeli population related to housing, cars, health, education, Internet use, employment, vacations, contact with family and friends, voluntary activities, economic situations, satisfaction, and trust.

In 2022, the survey dealt with the occupational, social, and economic consequences of the pandemic – the influence of religion, the perception of democracy, and the perception of the media. As part of the 2022 social survey, 6,501 people aged 20 and over were interviewed, representing about 5.8 million people from January 2022 to January 2023.

Among those aged 65 and over, 43% defined their health negatively; 17% (about 976,000 people) reported that their health condition worsened due to the pandemic. The rate of health deterioration increased with age – 14% of those aged 20 to 44, 18% of those aged 45 to 64 and 20% of those aged 65 and over reported a deterioration in their health following the crisis. A total of 56% (about 3.27 million people) were infected with the potentially fatal virus. This included 53% of the men and 59% of the women, 57% of the Jews and 47% of the Arabs.

Among the Jews, ultra-Orthodox (haredi) sector and modern Orthodox were infected with the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic – a higher rate than the rest of the population. This included 73% of the haredi Jews, 63% of the modern Orthodox, 55% of the traditional and 56% of the secular.

Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Collective grief and loss

Incredibly, 17% of those polled (about 893,000 people), said they suffered the loss of a family member or close friend who died from the virus 13% of Jews and 27% of Arabs. More than a quarter of the haredi Jews lost relatives, a higher rate than the modern Orthodox (16%), the traditional (13%) and the secular (10%).

Asked about their emotional condition, 54% assessed their mental state as “very good,” 34% “good,” 10% “not so good” and 2% - “not good at all.” Almost a fifth (about 1.13 million people) reported that their mental condition worsened following the pandemic; 17% of the men and 22% of the women, 15% of the Jews and 44% of the Arabs.

There was no significant difference among the different age groups; 4.8% (about 278,000 people) reported that following the crisis they or someone in their household sought mental help.