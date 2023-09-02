Brain challenge: Move just one match to solve this equation

A new challenge has recently gone viral on TikTok. The task is simple: solve the equation correctly, but you can only move one match to find the solution.

This brain teaser is specifically designed to test your concentration skills. The image displays an incorrect equation, and your job is to fix it by moving just one match.

Can you figure it out?

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

The incorrect equation given is 9+6=5, made up of a total of 21 matches. You need to manipulate one of the matches to change a digit and arrive at the correct equation. The answer can be found at the end of this article.

If you were unsuccessful in solving it, don't worry. The answer is right in front of you.

Watch the video below for guidance: