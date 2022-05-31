Do you take your coffee like this? It may help you live longer - study

Adults who drink between 1.5-3.5 cups of either unsweetened coffee or coffee sweetened with sugar are less likely to die during the following seven years, a new study has found.

Indeed, those who drink this average amount of daily coffee cups which are sweetened with sugar were 29%-31% less likely to die in the time period monitored in contrast to those who do not drink coffee at all, according to the peer-reviewed study, which was published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Meanwhile, participants who drank unsweetened coffee at any capacity were between 16%-21% less likely to die in the following seven years.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

However, the results of coffee sweetened with artificial sweetener are less clear.

Researchers from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China found that although previous studies have indicated an association between lower risk of death and coffee consumptions, those observational studies did not distinguish between different kinds or levels of sweetening.

Coffee (credit: INGIMAGE)

They therefore used UK Biobank data to evaluate over 171,000 UK participants, all without known heart disease or cancer. With questionnaires and behavioral questions, they were able to narrow down the results to discover that those who drink coffee with sugar or unsweetened are less likely to die in the following years.

This is not the first study to find the benefits of drinking coffee; a recent study conducted by researchers at Semmelweis University in Budapest and Queen Mary University of London found that drinking three cups of coffee a day can help you live longer.

Another study from October 2021, presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual meeting, found that drinking three cups of joe a day can protect your heart.

Another Chinese study, meanwhile, has found that those who drink two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and/or tea a day, have the lowest risk of stroke and dementia.