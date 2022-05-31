The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Do you take your coffee like this? It may help you live longer - study

A new study has found that those who drink coffee with sugar or unsweetened less likely to die in the following seven years than those who don't drink coffee at all.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 18:15
Coffee with milk (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Coffee with milk
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Adults who drink between 1.5-3.5 cups of either unsweetened coffee or coffee sweetened with sugar are less likely to die during the following seven years, a new study has found.

Indeed, those who drink this average amount of daily coffee cups which are sweetened with sugar were 29%-31% less likely to die in the time period monitored in contrast to those who do not drink coffee at all, according to the peer-reviewed study, which was published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Meanwhile, participants who drank unsweetened coffee at any capacity were between 16%-21% less likely to die in the following seven years.

However, the results of coffee sweetened with artificial sweetener are less clear.

Researchers from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China found that although previous studies have indicated an association between lower risk of death and coffee consumptions, those observational studies did not distinguish between different kinds or levels of sweetening.

Coffee (credit: INGIMAGE) Coffee (credit: INGIMAGE)

They therefore used UK Biobank data to evaluate over 171,000 UK participants, all without known heart disease or cancer. With questionnaires and behavioral questions, they were able to narrow down the results to discover that those who drink coffee with sugar or unsweetened are less likely to die in the following years.

This is not the first study to find the benefits of drinking coffee; a recent study conducted by researchers at Semmelweis University in Budapest and Queen Mary University of London found that drinking three cups of coffee a day can help you live longer.

Another study from October 2021, presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual meeting, found that drinking three cups of joe a day can protect your heart

Another Chinese study, meanwhile, has found that those who drink two to three cups of coffee, three to five cups of tea, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and/or tea a day, have the lowest risk of stroke and dementia.



Tags health heart coffee Caffeine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by