The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Are you a stressed out university student? Try these walnuts - study

Led by researchers from the University of South Australia, the study presents some truly nutty findings about stress relief at university.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 15:30
Walnuts (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Walnuts
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Are you a university student dealing with stress and anxiety? A new study proposes a solution: Walnuts.

According to a recent study, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nutrients, eating just two ounces (56 gr.) of walnuts per day can have significant benefits for one's mental health, especially against academic stress.

Led by researchers from the University of South Australia, the study presents some truly nutty findings about stress relief at university.

The nutty professor? How can walnuts keep you less stressed?

As anyone in an academic environment can attest to, university is one big ball of stress. Whether due to high pressure and competitive atmosphere, difficult courses, heavy workloads, assignment deadlines or exams, the stress of university seems never ending - and that's all without the stress of student loan debts.

The stress can compound and get worse, fueling depression and anxiety, which lead to memory loss and any other psychiatric conditions.

Walnuts (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Walnuts (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

With all that in mind, many university students are eager to find some ways of relieving stress - especially in place of using other substances to cope.

One possible solution, however, is nutrition-based. Changing your diet could help impact one's gut microbiome, which in turn can impact the brain. This can help influence mood and mental health.

Nutrition-based solutions mean food. So why walnuts? 

Walnuts are already known to be healthy. With an abundance of healthy and helpful components such as vitamin E, melatonin and omega-3 fatty acids, among others, this nut has been thought to have beneficial effects on the brain. 

So with that in mind, it was time to test it. 

To figure this out, the researchers recruited several healthy male and female undergraduate students and were tasked with consuming walnuts, while also refraining from eating other nuts or fatty fish. Naturally, people with nut allergies were excluded.

The participants were then studied to see if this would have any benefit to mental health. This was assessed by having the participants provide blood, saliva and stool samples as well as filling out questionnaires on sleep habits, mental health, mood and so on.

So what were the results?

Ultimately, it was all positive. Participants who are walnuts saw reduced stress and improved sleep quality. 

Female students also saw improved diversity in gut bacteria, countering the negative effects of academic stress.

How did this happen?

Well, regarding preventing the negative consequences of academic stress, one possible explanation is the fact that walnuts raised protein and albumin levels, while also decreasing amylase levels.

Furthermore, the presence of melatonin may indicate that walnuts can improve sleep quality.

However, the study does have its limits. Chief among them is the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the study. 

Despite this, the results are still promising, and adding one simple change to one's diet may do wonders for the mental health of beleaguered university students.

More research is needed, though, to see if this nutty solution works.



Tags food university students Mental Health stress Anxiety Nutrition Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by