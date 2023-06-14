The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Which foods have the most salt, and which have less?

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection of the United Arab Emirates published a list of the prominent food products that contain large amounts of salt.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 05:39
Salt shaker, used to add salt to food. But according to this study, that might not be the healthiest choice (Illustrative). (photo credit: Aftab Uzzaman/Flickr)
Salt shaker, used to add salt to food. But according to this study, that might not be the healthiest choice (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Aftab Uzzaman/Flickr)

Salt is a must in the kitchen that can work wonders on bland food, and let's face it - everything tastes better with salt. But, many food products contain large amounts of salt that can be harmful to health.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection of the United Arab Emirates published a list of the prominent food products that contain large amounts of salt, those that contain a moderate amount of salt and others that are low in salt.

High-salt products

All types of cheeseChicken soup powder Canned foodReady-to-prepare soups

Products with a medium amount of salt

ChipsSalty snacksTuna low-salt productsEggsYogurt and dairy products Fruits Vegetables

Many people believe that some types of salt are better than others, but in fact, all salts contain about the same amount of sodium. The recommended amount per person per day is five grams. 

Different types of salt

Table saltFine saltCoarseSalt SeaIodized saltHimalayan saltAtlantic salt

According to the ministry, both natural salt and refined salt contain similar amounts of sodium, so it is recommended to limit their use.



Tags healthy living healthy eating food health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by