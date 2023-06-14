Which foods have the most salt, and which have less?

Salt is a must in the kitchen that can work wonders on bland food, and let's face it - everything tastes better with salt. But, many food products contain large amounts of salt that can be harmful to health.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection of the United Arab Emirates published a list of the prominent food products that contain large amounts of salt, those that contain a moderate amount of salt and others that are low in salt.

High-salt products

All types of cheeseChicken soup powder Canned foodReady-to-prepare soups

Products with a medium amount of salt

ChipsSalty snacksTuna low-salt productsEggsYogurt and dairy products Fruits Vegetables

Many people believe that some types of salt are better than others, but in fact, all salts contain about the same amount of sodium. The recommended amount per person per day is five grams.

Different types of salt

Table saltFine saltCoarseSalt SeaIodized saltHimalayan saltAtlantic salt

According to the ministry, both natural salt and refined salt contain similar amounts of sodium, so it is recommended to limit their use.