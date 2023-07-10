The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

These leafy green vegetables can keep your brain sharp for decades to come

Among the vegetables that were found to have this benefit were lettuce, cabbage, spinach, broccoli, green onion, and chives.

By STAV NAMER/MAARIV
Published: JULY 10, 2023 14:01

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 14:07
Vegetables (illustrative). (photo credit: WENDY WEI/PEXELS)
Vegetables (illustrative).
(photo credit: WENDY WEI/PEXELS)

Eating leafy green vegetables can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, a study recently published in the leading journal Neurology of the American Neurological Association has shown.

The study examined how eating green leafy vegetables benefits our health, and the researchers found a  connection between eating green leafy vegetables and reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. 

Among the vegetables that were found to have this benefit were lettuce, cabbage, spinach, broccoli, green onion, chives, mustard leaves, arugula, rocket, watercress, chard, celery, artichoke, parsley, cilantro, dill, herbs and more.

Data compiled from the 581 study participants, whose average age at the beginning of the study was 84, proved that adhering to a healthy diet may help maintain brain function and slow the cognitive decline that comes with age.

What happened after participants followed the diet?

After following the participants' dietary patterns for about seven years, and finding a connection to various Alzheimer's biomarkers in the brain tissue itself after death, researchers found that healthier dietary patterns like the MIND diet - a food plan that's been adapted to prevent degenerative processes in the nervous system and emphasizes eating green leafy vegetables - were associated with lower overall Alzheimer's pathology. These findings persisted even after controlling for additional confounding variables.

Assorted vegetables (credit: PXFUEL) Assorted vegetables (credit: PXFUEL)

Other food plans that showed similar results included the Mediterranean diet, which is based on eating all kinds of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, and more, and eating very little fast and fried food.

The study also showed that there was less overall pathology of Alzheimer's disease among subjects who were in the highest third of green leafy vegetable consumption compared to those in the lowest third.

It was also found that those who followed the MIND plan had fewer protein layers in the brain, similar to having a younger brain by about four years.

Merav Mor-Opir, M.Sc clinical nutritionist and a scientific advisor to the Israel Plant Council, noted that the new study emphasizes the great potential of a healthy diet that includes fresh foods like vegetables, especially green leafy ones, and fruits. Both are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that help maintain brain function and ensure public health. So, she recommends eating vegetables and fruits from five color groups: red, orange, green, white and purple and to put green leafy vegetables on your daily menu.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by