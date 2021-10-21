Does the Keto trend really contribute to significant weight loss?

The ketogenic diet was publicized in the 1920s as a treatment for children with epilepsy who didn’t respond to medication. In recent years, keto has gained popularity among many people, including celebrities, and there is no doubt that this is one of the most prominent trends in the world of nutrition.
A ketogenic diet is a very low-carbohydrate diet in which you eat mainly fat and a limited amount of protein. The principle behind the diet is that in the absence of the body's main source of energy, the glucose that comes from carbs (such as grains, fruits and legumes), the body will switch to using ketones, which are molecules formed from the breakdown of fat.
The ketogenic diet has many benefits. For example, it may help balance sugar levels for patients with type 2 diabetes. However, it’s a diet with a very limited range of foods that is difficult to maintain over time, and when done irresponsibly and without the supervision of a professional it may cause nutritional deficiencies.
Gil Avidor Aloni interviewed nutritionist Miri Hadad about ketogenic nutrition. Is it really a magic solution to obesity and does it have curative powers? Who will benefit from it? Who won’t? And is this another fad that will fade away?